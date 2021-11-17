‘The Voice’ 2021 Winners: Top 11 Contestants & Live Results

The Tuesday, November 16, 2021, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the top 11 contestants heading into next week’s live show. Viewers voted to save 10 artists, and then the bottom three competed for one Wildcard Instant Save spot.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the November 16 episode of “The Voice.”

If you don’t want the full recap, go ahead and scroll to the bottom of this post to see a list of which contestants made it through to the next round.

‘The Voice’ Top 11 Reveal Live Recap

The show started with host Carson Daly welcoming viewers and coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. During the episode, both Clarkson and Legend were set to perform with their teams.

Then, Daly welcomed the top 13 contestants to the stage. He talked to a few of the artists before announcing any results, starting with Jershika Maple.

Then, the first three artists who were safe were announced. They were Team Kelly’s Girl Named Tom, Team Legend’s Jershika Maple, and Team Ariana’s Holly Forbes.

After the break, the remaining Team Legend artists performed alongside their coach.

Afterward, Daly invited the remaining artists onto the stage to announce more people who were declared safe. The next two artists who were safe from elimination were Team Blake’s Wendy Moten and Team Kelly’s Hailey Mia. Soon after the break, he then brought out the remaining eight artists in order to reveal more results.

Next, Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti was announced as safe as well as Team Ariana’s Jim and Sasha Allen and Team Blake’s Paris Winningham.

After a short break, Clarkson took the stage with her team to perform “You Move, I Move” by John Legend.

The five remaining artists took the stage to figure out which two would be marked safe thanks to the votes from the night before. The remaining three would be performing for the Instant Save.

Saved because of the vote were Team Kelly’s Jeremy Rosado and Team Blake’s Lana Scott.

‘The Voice’ 2021: Who Was Eliminated & Who Made It Through?

Here’s who made it through to the top 11:

Team Kelly

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia

Jeremy Rosado

Team Legend

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Lana Scott

Team Ariana

Holly Forbes

Jim and Sasha Allen

Team Blake

Wendy Moten

Paris Winningham

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

