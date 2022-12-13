‘The Voice’ 2022 Winner: Finale Live Results

The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated and who won during the December 13 episode (season 22 finale) of “The Voice.”

Going into the finale, Gwen Stefani was the only coach without a team member in the running. The remaining contestants were Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles, and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

‘The Voice’ Finale Live Recap

The show started with a fun skit featuring “The Voice” coaches making their way toward the trophy “Mission Impossible” style. In the skit, Gwen nearly picked up the trophy before getting caught by Blake.

Then, Carson Daly introduced all four of the coaches.

Bryce Leatherwood was the first artist to take the stage where he performed with his coach, Blake Shelton. They sang “Hillbilly Bone” by Blake in a super energetic performance that got the crowd excited.

One Republic then took the stage for a quick performance.

John Legend and Omar Jose Cardona took the stage next to perform the song “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder.

Adam Lambert then took the stage to perform “Ordinary World” from his new album. He dedicated the performance to the LGBTQ community.

Girl Named Tom, last season’s winners, then performed their new Christmas song “One More Christmas.”

Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

“The Voice” is set to make its return to NBC on Monday, March 6, 2023 with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton.