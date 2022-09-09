LISTEN: Kelly Clarkson Releases ‘9 to 5’ Duet with Dolly Parton

“The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson recorded a duet with legendary country artist Dolly Parton and fans think it is straight fire.

Listen below for their updated version of Parton’s iconic 1980 hit “9 to 5.”

Clarkson Said She is ‘Honored’ to be Asked to Sing With Dolly Parton

Play

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton – 9 to 5 (FROM THE STILL WORKING 9 TO 5 DOCUMENTARY) [Lyric Video]

In a press release trumpeting the song’s release on YouTube, Clarkson called Parton “an inspiration to all women.”

Clarkson’s statement in full reads:

I am so honored that Dolly asked me to reimagine this iconic song, "9 to 5," with her! She is so talented, an inspiration to all women, and one of the sweetest people you will ever meet! I hope y'all like what we did, but even if you don't, remember I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton, and now have bragging rights til the end of time!

Parton added in her own statement, “Nobody sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive. I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it. I’m equally as proud of the wonderful arrangement and production by Shane McAnally.”

McAnally added, “It is a wildest dream scenario to work with 2 of the world’s greatest singers on one of the all-time greatest songs. I am so grateful to be a part of the first time Dolly and Kelly have recorded together. I have a feeling it won’t be the last.”

This isn’t Parton’s first cover of “9 to 5” in recent years. She also recorded a parody of the song for a Super Bowl ad in 2021 and told the Associated Press at the time the song resonates with so many people that it’s really timeless.

“That song just stays so true to people that get out — you get up in the morning, you wobble into the kitchen, you pour your coffee, you try to get your butt going, you try to get up and get to work knowing that you’ve got to do it. I’m really happy. This is the 40th anniversary of ‘9 to 5’ since the movie came out. We’re celebrating, so this could not have happened at a better time,” said Parton.

Fans are Freaking Out About the Stripped-Down Version of ‘9 to 5’

The updated version of the song takes the heart of the original, but strips it down and makes it more of a slow jam than an anthem — and fans are loving it, saying it completely changes the whole vibe of the song and highlights the powerful lyrics.

“This is a great and fresh-sounding update to the song, by two superstars,” wrote one fan.

“Wow I was not expecting a version like this at all! It’s amazing how changing the sound of the song can make you hear the lyrics in a way you never understood them before,” wrote another fan.

“Wow!! When you actually hear the words Dolly wrote in this slower version you really hear the power of the lyrics!” wrote a third fan.

A fourth fan added, “Just legends doing what they do, singing their hearts 💕 out !! 🌟🌟 absolutely beautiful WOW.”

The song will be featured on the new “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary, which is a film that “explores the comedic tone of the film and how it resonated with a wide audience at a time when the feminist message was being rejected and/or feared by a large swathe of the population,” according to the official website. The film is being released in a limited theatrical release September 16-22.

“The Voice” will return for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

