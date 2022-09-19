Adam Levine’s Baby Name Becomes Subject of Cheating Rumors

Some serious accusations are being thrown Adam Levine’s way. The Maroon 5 frontman was accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after she made a TikTok video on September 19.

Stroh, 23, claimed she and Levine had a tryst for nearly a year. She said they stopped talking for a few months, and then, on June 1, Levine slid back into Stroh’s DMs with a question: He wanted to know if she would be cool with him naming his future baby after her — but only if it were a boy.

The cheating rumors come three days after Levine’s wife, Victoria’s Secret model Benhati Prinsloo, confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram. The couple, who has been married since 2014, share two children together: Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

Heavy reached out to Prinsloo and Levine for comment about Stroh’s accusations but didn’t immediately hear back.

Stroh Said She was ‘Manipulated’ By Levine

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” said Stroh. “At the time, you know, I was young I was naive. I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

“Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point so I’m sure you know who Adam Levine is. But Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year,” she continued. “After I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back in my life.”

Stroh shared a screenshot of her home screen on June 1. It showed two messages that appeared to be from Levine’s verified Instagram account.

She read them in the TikTok:

“He said: Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh couldn’t believe that Levine wanted to use her name for his future baby.

“I was like I’m in hell. Like, I have to be in hell at this point,” she said. “I was being completely manipulated. I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward.”

Stroh Said She Was Forced to Go Public

Stroh had planned to keep the rumored affair to herself, but she said she was forced to “come forward” because a friend tried to sell the story to the tabloids.

“Obviously, I know the implications that come forward with doing what I do. Making money the way I do and being an Instagram model,” she said. “So being tied to a story like this… I know stereotypes.”

“I had sent screenshots recklessly to friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid so here I am,” she added.