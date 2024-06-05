Adam Levine Makes Shocking Decision to Return to ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine was an OG coach on “The Voice.” He joined the show on season 1 and sat in his turning chair f0r 16 seasons before parting ways with the program.

However, on June 5, NBC confirmed that the Maroon 5 frontman will return as a coach on season 27 by way of a press release sent to Heavy.

“The OG is back in the building! I’M COMING BACK to #TheVoice next Spring 2025.

Can’t wait! V27,” Levine captioned an Instagram post announcing his return.

In addition to Levine, Michael Buble, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini will round out the coaches for season 27, which is set to premiere in 2025.

Fans Are Thrilled to Hear That Adam Levine Is Returning

Fans have wanted Levine to return to “The Voice” since he decided to leave more than 7 years ago. Now, many are ecstatic to hear that he’s inked a deal to come back.

“I’m actually happy about this!!! I loved him on the show,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the news.

“Shocked but excited,” someone else wrote.

“SO HAPPY ABOUT THIS WOHOO,” read a third comment.

“I like this,” another Redditor said.

News of Levine’s return to “The Voice” comes nearly two months after he confirmed that he and Maroon 5 were working on new music.

“We are definitely making, I would say of all the times I’ve had to say exactly what I’m about to say about making music and making a record, we’re definitely making a record,” Levine said on an April appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “We’re definitely making new music,” he added.

Fans Would Like to See Blake Shelton Return

Longtime fans of “The Voice” have been passionate about how they feel about the show’s coaches. However, Levine and Blake Shelton have easily been two of the most popular cast members over the years.

Shelton is unlikely to ever return to the show.

“I miss the people. … Those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show… I was with them more than I was with my family,” Shelton told ET in April. However, Shelton knew it was time to hang up his hat, so to speak.

“I totally needed a break from that, because if I wasn’t into it then it wasn’t good for whoever was on my team. I don’t want to be someone who’s just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them. The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore,” he added.

Shelton said that the only way he would consider a return is if the four OG coaches (including CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera) came back.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe for one season, a one-off. That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing,” he told ET.

Meanwhile, Levine seemed to feel similarly about returning to “The Voice” as recently as December 2020.

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one fan asked, and Levine replied, “No thank you?” according to Us Weekly.

