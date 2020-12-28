Adam Levine’s Wife Shares First Photo of Wedding Dress

Music star and former The Voice coach Adam Levine got married in a secret ceremony in 2014, and the dress his wife, Behati Prinsloo, wore during the ceremony was kept a secret until recently.

Levine and Behati tied the knot in the summer of 2014 in a secret ceremony, and there had been no photos of the bride in her dress until late 2020 when she wished the designer a happy birthday alongside a photo of her posing in one of their designs.

In photos on her Instagram story, Behati shared a few different angles of the dress along with the caption, “This dress you made me for my wedding, I’m still not over it, haha!”

Behati Shared the First Photos of Her Wedding Dress

Taking part in a current Instagram trend of posting pictures followers ask for, Behati shared a photo of her dress, which was designed by Alexander Wang. The dress showed off plenty of skin.

The model wrote, “Tried on my dress Alex made for my wedding reception!” and “Adam ripped it so I could dance better” near a slit in the bottom.

Behati and Levine got married in 2014 in a secretive ceremony in Mexico. According to Hello Magazine, the wedding was planned by wedding planner Stefanie Cove.

Behati also shared a photo of her and her husband kissing, writing, “What a year! Merry Christmas.” Other than posting photos every now and then, the couple is pretty private about their personal lives.

Levine May Take Part in Another Wedding Soon

Formerly a coach on The Voice, Adam Levine became close friends with country music superstar Blake Shelton. Shelton recently announced his engagement to Gwen Stefani, and he opened up about the role that he wanted Levine to have in his wedding.

Shelton has been coaching The Voice since season one, and he started alongside Adam Levine. Levine left the show back after season 16, but it seems that he and Shelton still have the “bromance” that fans loved to see play out from the red chairs. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton laughed about their relationship and joked about inviting Levine to his upcoming nuptials.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

