Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Home

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on NBC’s “The Voice,” but he has since left the show behind and focused more on his band, Maroon 5. Now, he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have moved into a new home with their two daughters, Dusty and Gio.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, the couple talked about why they chose the home they did and what the home means to them.

“We didn’t want a palatial McMansion,” Levine told the outlet.

Prinsloo added, “We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids lived here before.”

According to the interview with Architectural Digest, Prinsloo and Levine moved soon after buying a Beverly Hills home because it felt too hectic there.

“It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city,” Levine shared. “We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress.”

The home was built in the late 1930s, according to the outlet, but it has been renovated multiple times, and they hired Tommy Clements and Clements Design to help them update the home before moving in, according to Architectural Digest.

“Adam is an obsessive design junkie,” Clements told the outlet. “he and Behati like to live with beautiful things, but ina super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome.”

The home features a huge sunken conversation pit outside, a large living room featuring a fireplace, and a large dining room featuring art, books, and a 10-seat dining room table. They also have a glass wall in their bedroom with doors that open directly outside.

Photos of the home published by Architectural Digest show that Levine has a whole wall of tennis shoes in his closet, as does Prinsloo both closets/dressing rooms feature seating options like daybeds. There is plenty of art spaced out throughout the home as well. The whole home seems to feature high ceilings with some exposed beams.

“The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place,” Levine told the outlet. “In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary.”

Levine Recently Spent 13 Hours Getting a Tattoo

Levine doesn’t just spend time perfecting his home. The Maroon 5 frontman also spends time perfecting the art on his body. According to his Instagram post about it, Levine’s new full-leg tattoo took 13 hours to complete.

For the tattoo, Levine hired Bill Canales, who, according to his Instagram, is an artist who specializes in “Custom Japanese influenced tattoos.” He currently works at the Full Circle Tattoo shop, according to the website. The shop shared Levine’s video, writing “Two days and 13 hours later.. An incredible project by @billcanales on @adamlevine. Definitely one worth watching!”

“The Voice” returns for season 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC on Monday, September 20.

