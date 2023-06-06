Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Step Out at Star-Studded Wedding

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, got away from New York City when they attended the star-studded wedding of actress Beanie Feldstein and her partner, producer Bonnie-Chance Roberts, which occurred in late May 2023 in New York’s Hudson Valley.

Feldstein and Roberts gave Vogue an inside look at their full ceremony and reception, where Feldstein referred to Levine and Prinsloo as her “lifelong family friends”. Levine wore an all-black suit while Prinsloo sported black boots, a muted green, orange, and blue dress with shoulder cutouts, and a large cross necklace.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were actors Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, and Kaitlyn Dever, each of whom Feldstein has worked with in past projects.

Adam Levine & Beanie Feldstein Have a Longstanding Friendship

Levine and Feldstein go way back, as her late brother, Jordan Feldstein, was a childhood friend of Levine’s and served as Maroon 5’s manager until his sudden death in late 2017.

Months later, in 2018, Feldstein had a cameo in Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” music video and took the time to share a fond childhood memory with Levine on her Instagram, writing, “when i was five years old, adam dedicated a song to me at one of the band’s first gigs and i stood up on my chair and yelled, ‘I HATE YOU! STOP EMBARRASSING ME!’ and ran out of the room. almost twenty years later, he invited me to be a part of something very, very special and i decided not to run out of the room. love you, @adamlevine.”

Other stars to have cameos in the music video included Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Phoebe Robinson, and Trace Lysette.

Feldstein and Levine’s mothers (Sharon Feldstein and Patsy Noah, respectively) are close as well and teamed up with Alicia Keys’ mother Terria Joseph to found the nonprofit YourMomCares after connecting at the White House in 2014. The goal of YourMomCares is to “remove the stigma surrounding kids mental health”.

Jonah Hill Officiated Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Wedding

Levine is friends with Feldstein’s entire family, including her other brother, acclaimed actor and writer Jonah Hill.

Although Feldstein didn’t have her brother officiate her and Roberts’ wedding, Levine and Prinsloo enlisted his services when they tied the knot in 2014 at a private (though not too intimate, as People estimated 275 guests in attendance) ceremony in Los Cabos, Mexico, a job which Hill says he took very seriously, trying to ensure his words were funny but not distracting from the couple’s big day.

“The joke I wrote was like, ‘Adam and I grew up together. It’s so nice to see all the people we grew up skateboarding with ― like Gene, Stevie Nicks and Robert Downey Jr,’” Hill later recounted to Howard Stern, “I was kind of like giving him s*** because he had really famous people at his wedding.”

Hill also said that the stress around giving a speech and officiating the wedding “drained” him, and caused him to leave the party after 30 minutes.

Prinsloo wore a custom Marchesa to the wedding, which she never revealed publically, however in December 2020 she did share photos of another dress she wore on her big day, a custom piece by Alexander Wang, whose birthday she was commemorating in her Instagram stories. “So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day,” Prinsloo wrote at the time over a photo of her hugging the designer.

