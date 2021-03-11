Does Adam Levine Still Talk to Blake Shelton Since Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Adam Levine may not be a coach on The Voice, but he makes sure to keep in touch with Blake Shelton. In fact, the two talk as often as possible.

In a recent interview with People, Levine shared that he and Blake can’t get enough of each other.

“We keep in touch constantly,” Levine said. “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”

As the outlet noted, Levine just recently ‘reunited’ with Shelton for the first time in two years to shoot their Super Bowl commercial, which was a huge hit during the big game.

Levine explained, “They asked me to do it, and it was so funny ’cause I was kinda thinking to myself, ‘Are they aware that I’m not on The Voice anymore?'” Levine said. “But the second I saw Blake it was as if no time had passed, because we talk all the time.”

Why Did Levine Leave ‘The Voice’?

Why did Levine leave the show, in the first place?

When the Maroon 5 frontman sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in October 2019, he shared that he wanted to spend more time with his daughters.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and obviously, we all know how I feel about Blake [Shelton]. I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years. Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed, and all that, but just to be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

Rumors About Adam’s Departure

According to Good Housekeeping, there may be more going on behind the scenes.

While Levine, himself, says that he left the show because of his schedule and the desire to spend more time with his new family, sources have told Good Housekeeping that he was “very difficult” to work during the Season 16 semifinals taping, when he had no singers in the competition.

The source also told the outlet that NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment was “very unhappy” with what he witnessed and “was embarrassed” and “furious” that Levine acted the way he did.

The source’s claims were in no way, shape, or form were corroborated by NBC, so, in the words of Good Housekeeping, “take it with a grain of salt.”

It should also be worth noting that NBC shared a kind message about Levine’s departure on Instagram that read, “We’re going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family, it’s ‘see you soon’, never ‘goodbye.'”

