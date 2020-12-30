Adam Levine Hilariously Roasts Blake Shelton

It’s no secret that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s friendship is grounded in perpetually poking fun at one another, and Levine has done it once again in a new Q&A.

Levine is one of the many stars taking part in the Instagram trend where they ask their followers to ask them anything. Among answering questions about a possible return to The Voice and other, sillier questions brought up by fans.

In regards to Shelton, the Maroon 5 frontman cracked more than a couple of jokes at his friend’s expense.

Levine Responded ‘Blake Who?’ to a Fan Question

One fan took the time to ask Levine if he missed Blake Shelton on The Voice, to which Levine simply responded, “Blake Who?”

Another asked “Which of Blake’s album is your favorite?” and Levine wrote, “Who is this Blake you speak of?” in response.

The friends may be reunited sooner rather than later, however. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton laughed about their relationship and joked about inviting Levine to his upcoming nuptials.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

Levine Called the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title ‘Silly’

Adam Levine was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, and Blake Shelton took home the title just a few years later. During the Q&A, one fan asked “How did it feel to be the sexiest man alive back in those days?” to which Levine answered, “Totally silly but flattering.”

Then, a fan took it a step further, asking “Do you think Blake also being the sexiest man alive was a People’s downgrade?” and Levine responded using the red 100 emoji.

At the time of being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, Levine said that the title did mean something to him.

“As a musician, you have fantasies that you want to win Grammys, but I didn’t really think that this was on the table,” he told the outlet at the time of winning. “I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding, but they weren’t, so that’s cool.”

Shelton had a similar response when he won, and he said that his now fiancee Gwen Stefani helped him come to terms with being named that and living in the moment.

