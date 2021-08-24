Adam Levine Publicly Blasts Blake Shelton in Onstage Slam

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are at it again.

While onstage during Marron 5’s 2021 tour concert, Levine yelled, “Hey Blake, f*** you, we sold more tickets. Ahhh!”

The video was captured by a Twitter user, as seen above.

As pointed out by Yahoo, Shelton is currently in the midst of selling tickets to his own Friends and Heroes Tour.

Fans, fortunately, appear to be applauding the video and the friendship, with one person writing, “… Love the friendship you have!! It’s hard to find true, blue friends and you nail it…” Another person simply wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHA.”

Levine Did Not Attend Shelton’s Wedding





Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Stayed Home for Their Honeymoon

News of the jab comes on the heels of reports that Levine was not invited to Shelton’s wedding, which took place over the July 4 weekend. Carson Daly officiated the wedding, and fans were curious as to why Levine didn’t attend.

When Shelton subsequently spoke to SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” as seen in the video above, he admitted, “I’ve had awkward conversations with so many of my friends since. ‘Oh, oh, yeah. I read y’all. Yeah, I read about that. How was that?’ Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That’s not about you. There’s a lot of them.”

According to People, only 40 people were in attendance at the ceremony because of COVID restrictions.

Levine and Shelton had previously spoken about one another when the latter invited the former to perform at his and Gwen’s wedding.





Adam Levine 'Doesn't Support' Blake & Gwen's Marriage

In April, Levine said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “I don’t support their marriage. She’s so cool, and he’s not.”

When DeGeneres joked, “… he’s very funny and very smart.” Levine replied, “He’s vaguely charming.”

He concluded, “I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow.”

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Wedding

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot on July 3.

Stefani’s children– Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo– with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, were also in attendance.

When Daly spoke to Today not long after the wedding, he said, “It was incredible to be part of such an important moment in their lives… The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

Daly added, “They’re an unlikely pair… They’re like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn’t seem to work, but it works. It’s comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

According to Insider, Stefani and Shelton met on the set of “The Voice.”

Two months after Stefani’s marriage ended in August 2015, Stefani and Shelton performed onstage together on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

One month later, E! News revealed that the two were dating after they were seen “canoodling at a Halloween party.”

Shelton’s rep then confirmed to E! that they were dating.

A source later told the outlet of Shelton’s ex, Miranda Lambert, “She was not surprised to hear of the romance between Blake and Gwen. They were always pretty flirty… Miranda and Blake were on the rocks on and off and knew that this could always be a possibility.”