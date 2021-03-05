Adam Levine Causes Twitter Storm

Adam Levine feels like there aren’t enough bands anymore, but the Internet is not here for it.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the Maroon 5 frontman shared, “I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?” Talking about the early 2000s, he added, “There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed. I mean, there still are plenty of bands… And maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around.”

After the interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe became public, a number of people spoke out about Levine’s claims on social media, saying they were misguided and simply incorrect.

adam levine there are like 500k bands and they all think yer a nerd — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) March 4, 2021

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

People Are Confused About Levine’s Statement

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. – Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS 🔮 (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

On Twitter, one person responded to Levine’s statement by writing, “Adam Levine complaining ‘there’s no bands anymore’ is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there are no local coffee shops anymore.”

Another wrote, “Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine. he needs to worry about that.”

Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine 😭 he needs to worry about that https://t.co/17YE405YRj — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) March 4, 2021

In the words of Pop Buzz, “Adam hasn’t responded to the backlash yet, however, once you upset Music Twitter there’s no going back.”

adam levine: bands are a dying breed

kpop fans: pic.twitter.com/Hf30nSv9YW — A*Pop (@apopbf) March 4, 2021

Rough Trade went one step further by listing out dozens of bands who are actively playing music today.

Levine Leaving the Voice

Levine was a coach on The Voice for 16 seasons before he decided to step away from the reality singing competition.

When he announced his departure from The Voice on Instagram, Levine wrote, “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life… To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

In October 2019, Levine opened up once again about his time on The Voice, sharing that while he misses it, it was time to leave.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her show, Levine said, “I really do miss it… I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how i feel about [fellow coach] Blake [Shelton].… I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work. I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that — but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

There is still some speculation as to why Levine left just two weeks after NBC confirmed he’d be returning for another season. As The Hollywood Reporter previously wrote, Levine was “said to have grown increasingly anxious to move on despite walking away from a nearly $30 million payday from his new deal.”

But as a previous Heavy article pointed out, rumors have also circulated that suggest Levine did not want to be part of the Season 16 semifinals.

If one thing is clear, it’s that the singer likely won’t be returning to The Voice anytime soon.

