Adam Levine and Charlie Puth’s Friendship Takes an Unexpected Turn

Every musician likes to feel that their music has touched someone, in some way. However, former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine was less than enthusiastic when friend and pop star, Charlie Puth, revealed in a TMI moment, that the first time he masturbated, it was to Maroon 5’s hit song, “This Love.”

Some Things You Can’t Unhear

In a May 31, 2022 article on Bustle, Puth revealed, “The first song I ever j***ed off to was f****** ‘This Love’ by Maroon 5…Now I’m good friends with Adam Levine. [I told him] and he was like, ‘That’s really weird.’”

The self-proclaimed “horny” artist (per Bustle), joined Levine on “The Voice” in season 16 as his team’s advisor. As ET reports, this was Puth’s second time serving in this capacity, with the first being on team Alicia Keys in season 11.

Puth and Levine Have an Interesting History

In 2019, according to ET, Levine “gushed” over “the 27-year-old ‘Attention’ singer.” Levine said that Puth is “mega talented and he’s my friend and he’s cool and I love him.”

Puth returned the Kudos, spouting, “I would say all the same things, too. I genuinely mean that,” ET states. Puth added, “I’m just along for the ride. It’s kind of nice to see everything unfold in front of me and watch him make suggestions and I throw something in too.”

According to ET, Levine and Puth have been buddies for years, having met “while driving on California’s Pacific Coast Highway. Levine and Puth spotted each other, rolled down their windows and agreed to meet for lunch.”

ET explains that Levine asserted, “Then he let me borrow his sweatshirt and I stole it… Half your stuff is at my house.” Puth quipped back, “and half your stuff is at my house,” to which Levine responded, “Sleepovers!”

ABC News Radio tells a different story of how Puth and Levine became friends. The outlet states in a 2021 article, “Adam’s band mate, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, says Adam and Charlie became buddies after teaming up to co-write a song for the band’s most recent album, Red Pill Blues, and now they’re kinda inseparable.”

Valentine continued, “Charlie and Adam’s friendship was born out of that experience…And now, every time I talk to Adam, like, Charlie’s just hanging out over there! He’s become, like, Adam’s third child! He’s like, just always there!”

Regardless of how they actually became friends, it is clear that these two artists have a mutual admiration for one another. The admiration may manifest itself differently for each of them, but that hasn’t seemed to hurt their friendship.

As close as they are, Levine certainly knows that Puth marches to the beat of a different drummer. As Bustle describes, “Puth talks to himself a lot. When he’s not making music or on his phone, he doesn’t watch TV — ‘I watch my thoughts,’ he says. ‘There’s nothing better to me than putting my phone down, just closing my eyes and just seeing where my mind takes me.’”