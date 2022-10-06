Huge Star Supports Adam Levine Amid Alleged Cheating Scandal: ‘He’s Great’

Basketball legend, Shaquille O’Neal, aka, Shaq, is a longtime friend of former “The Voice” coach, Adam Levine. In August, Shaq made a public announcement that he wanted to perform a duet with Levine during “The Event” at MGM Grand Garden on October 1, sponsored by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation.

That request was made prior to accusations by multiple women that the Maroon 5 front man had been unfaithful to his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child. Levine has denied cheating on his wife, however he has admitted that he “crossed a line” by flirting, reports TMZ.

The accusations did not turn O’Neal against his friend, because as he told E News on October 3, he doesn’t want to be a hypocrite. “I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world,” O’Neal confessed to the outlet, “so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great.”

Did the Duet Occur?

Play

Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine at Shaq’s Charity Event Amid Cheating Allegations ET was exclusively backstage with the stars at the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s ‘The Event’ fundraiser in Las Vegas. Exclusives from #EntertainmentTonight youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2022-10-04T00:30:00Z

Levine did go through with his performance at the charity fundraiser, supported by his wife. This was his first concert since the cheating allegations broke. He and Maroon 5 duetted with O’Neal on “This Love,” one of seven songs performed by the pop rock band. According to ET, “Adam Levine and Maroon 5 were given the opportunity to bow out of the fundraiser in the wake of the scandal, but the band insisted on performing and raising money for the kids.” Prinsloo was filmed walking arm in arm with Levine and laughing as she touched her baby bump.

The annual charity event raises money for underserved youth. According to The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation website, the organization “creates pathways for underserved youth to help them achieve their full potential. The Foundation works to instill hope and bring about change in communities, collectively shaping a brighter future for our children.”

Shaq Does Not Want to Be a Hypocrite

Shaq told E News that he completely supports Levine: “He’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.” O’Neal also stated, “Adam is a friend of mine from a long time ago…I always say to myself, I cannot be a hypocrite.”

On September 24, the NBA star expressed similar sentiments on The Big Podcast with Shaq where he admitted, “I was a serial cheater.” O’Neal was referring to when he was married to his ex-wife Shaunie for nine years. The couple divorced in 2011. Based on his own experiences, O’Neal expressed that when it comes to judging Levine, “It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that.”

According to TMZ, “Shaq tells TMZ Sports … Adam is still good in his book, despite the Maroon 5 frontman’s alleged infidelity, because Adam’s always done charity work for children in need…and Shaq says Adam’s dedication to charity shows his true character, in his book.”

Fans are not necessarily buying it. One Instagram user posted, “So it’s ok since Shaq is/was a cheater too?” Another posted, “Just an idea. Don’t support a cheater.”

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Cast Member Caught Kissing Older TV Personality