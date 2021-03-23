Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Got Adam Levine Fired From ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine left The Voice in 2019, but he’s still a huge fixture in the minds of the other coaches and contestants on the show. During the final round of blind auditions of season 20, Blake Shelton alluded to Levine’s firing and what he joked actually happened to Levine.
When contestant Keegan Ferrell performed “She Will Be Loved” by Maroon 5, the coaches started talking about Levine again. Both Kelly Clarkson and Shelton turned their chairs for Ferrell to try to get him to join their team.
“I happen to be buddies with the guy who wrote that song,” Shelton told the contestant.
Shelton Lied & Said Clarkson Got Levine Fired
During the part of the audition where coaches try to get contestants to join their team, Shelton resorted to lying to the contestant, which is a tactic he uses quite a bit when trying to fill out Team Shelton.
“Take note at who’s missing and who is in that chair,” he told the contestant. “I’m not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam fired, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there.”
He also said that Clarkson is a tyrant when it comes to NBC.
“This network stands for ‘Nothing But Clarkson,'” he added.
He also said that he was willing to stand up for the contestant and “get fired” for him if it came down to it.
Clarkson Says Shelton Was Lying & She Didn’t Get Levine Fired
Clarkson said multiple times that she didn’t get Levine fired from the show, but then she decided to take a different tactic.
“They are all liars… Fine! I’ll be Khaleesi. I’m powerful” she started, talking about Game of Thrones and Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryan. “Who do you want to go with? Powerful or weak?”
Ferrell ultimately chose Team Blake, passing over Kelly Clarkson.
“I don’t know what’s happening today,” Clarkson said. “I’ve had no one pick me!”
She did ultimately get chosen and fill out the remaining spots on her team, however.
The Voice Battle Rounds begin on Monday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
All the Coaches Filled Out Their Teams
Now that Blind Auditions are over, each of the coaches have filled out their teams for the upcoming shows.
Here’s what those teams look like:
Team Blake
- Cam Anthony
- Pete Mroz
- Anthony Konzelman
- Ethan Lively
- Emma Caroline
- Avery Roberson
- Connor Christian
- Jordan Matthew Young
- Savanna Chestnut
- Keegan Ferrell
Team Kelly
- Kenzie Wheeler
- Corey Ward
- Gean Garcia
- Ryleigh Modig
- Halley Greg
- Gihanna Zoe
- JD Casper
- Savanna Woods
- Anna Grace
- Ainae
Team Legend
- Christine Cain
- Victor Solomon
- Carolina Rial
- Pia Renee
- Ciana Pelekai
- Durell Anthony
- Deion Warren
- Rio Doyle
- Zania Alake
- Denisha Dalton
Team Nick
- Dana Monique
- Devan Blake Jones
- Raine Stern
- Zae Romeo
- Andrew Marshall
- Jose Figueroa Jr.
- Bradley Sinclair
- Rachel Mac
- Lindsay Joan
- Awari
The next round of the competition is the Battle Round, which includes the coaches pairing up artists on their own team to battle it out. Following that is the Knockout Round when even more contestants will be sent home. This all culminates in live shows where viewers decide who gets to move on each week.
The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
