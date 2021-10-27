VIDEO: Adam Levine Gets AMBUSHED By Fan Onstage

While performing at the We Can Survive Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 23, a fan rushed the stage and grabbed Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine.

TikTok user @luispenaloza9525 captured the moment on video, in which a blonde woman wearing leather pants and a sweater tied around her shoulders somehow gets onstage and attempts to give Levine a hug. A security guard immediately pulls her away.

Levine was visibly shaken up by the incident. In the video, he stops singing his song “Sunday Morning” to give the ambusher a disgusted look. He then mouths the word “f***” and makes a gesture like he is shaking off the unwanted touch.

“Adam Levine was not having it,” text on the TikTok reads. Watch the full clip below:

Opinions About Levine’s Reaction Were Mixed

Some people weren’t happy about Levine’s reaction to the fan. One TikTok user commented, “he forgets it’s people like her why he is what he is.” Another commenter wrote, “he thinks he better than everyone else or something? He does need to get humbled.”

However, others recognized that Levine’s anger came from a place of concern for his security. “A random person invaded his personal space during a pandemic…he acted the right way,” one user commented. Another said, “how about we stop defending people touching other people without consent?”

Levine Addressed the Incident on Instagram

Clearly, the negative reactions got back to Levine because he took to Instagram to address the incident on his story. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans,” Levine said.

He continued, “To think that anyone would believe that I thought that they were, our fans were, beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn.” As for his reaction to the incident, Levine explained that he was just surprised.

“I just need you guys to know I was really startled and sometimes when you’re startled…you have to shake it off and move on. Because I’m doing my job up there. And it’s what I pride myself on, so I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans,” the Maroon 5 singer said.

Levine Has Been Married Since 2014

Perhaps another reason why Levine isn’t thrilled about random women touching him? He’s been happily married to Namibian model Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

The couple has two children together, 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 3-year-old Gio Grace. Levine and Prinsloo don’t share photos of their children often however Prinsloo did post a photo of her and Grace with an elf ears filter in honor of her third birthday. “My bestie turned 3,” she wrote in the caption.

According to Us Weekly, Levine and Prinsloo began dating in 2012, broke up briefly in 2013, and then realized they couldn’t live without each other.

