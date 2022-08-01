Inside Adam Levine’s Pacific Palisades $51 Million Mansion

Longtime “The Voice” coach Adam Levine and his family recently traded a $51 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades for a new $52 million home in Montecito, property records reveal. The Maroon 5 frontman and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have been quite active in the Hollywood real estate market in recent years.

“Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo made quick work selling their 1930’s-era LA home for $51 million, less than two months after listing it for $57.5 million,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported. “Adam and Behati bought the 9,000-square-foot home from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in 2018 for $32 million – so a profit of $19 million. Levine is one of Hollywood’s most prolific celebrity home flippers with eight homes since 2012.” The home had been listed at $57.5 million.

Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo mansion in Pacific Palisades Los Angeles, for $51 million

Levine, Prinsloo and their children have moved several times, according to property records. The lived in a $5.8 million Montecito home that they sold in 2021 for $28.5 million. They also sold a Beverly Hills home in 2019 for $42.5 million. That house was bought by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, accoding to the celebrity real estate website Dirt.

In September 2021, Levine told Vogue about their Pacific Palisades house, “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are.” Prinsloo added, “We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before.”

Levine added, “Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It’s strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don’t hear the traffic and feel the stress.”

Adam Levine & His Wife Gave Fans a Tour of the Inside of Their House

Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Serene L.A. Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest

In 2021, Levine and Prinsloo gave a tour of their now-former Pacific Palisades home to Architectural Digest, including a video of them walking through the house and showing off their design choices.

According to Dirt, the home sits on more than 3 acres, has a seven-bedroom main house and three-bedroom guest house and a separate building housing a yoga studio, office and gym. Dirt wrote, “As for the main house, it features 9,000 square feet of elegantly contemporary yet inviting living space rife with plaster walls, natural light wood floors and soaring ceilings. Glitzy amenities range from a Dolby Digital movie theater/arcade to the aforementioned gym and a cozy family room with wet bar. Walls of glass also offer seamless indoor-outdoor environs, not to mention stunning views stretching from Downtown L.A. to the ocean.”

During the home tour, Levine described the Pacific Palisades house as “super cozy” and perfect for their two young daughters. Prinsloo said during the video tour, “Adam usually takes the driver’s seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. He should be an interior designer himself.”

Levine & His Wife Bought Rob Lowe’s Former Mansion in 2022

Levin and Prinsloo moved from the Pacific Palisades to Montecito, buying Rob Lowe’s former house for $51 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The home sites on 3.5 acres and it was custom-designed for Lowe and his family. Lowe sold the home in 2019 and it was re-modeled before Levine and his wife bought it, accoridng to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

“The 10,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style home was built in 2009 and designed by architect Don Nulty to resemble Lowe’s Charlottesville, Virginia birthplace. The décor is a bright-white interior filled with California sunshine and Pacific Ocean views. The home has six bedrooms, eleven baths, large open formal rooms, a huge white-and-cheerful family kitchen, separate catering kitchen, wine room, multiple living-and-dining areas, professional theater, and an expansive master suite,” the real estate website wrote.

The home also includes, “a full outdoor living room with a wood-burning fireplace, koi pond, large swimming pool, a tennis court with viewing area and rolling lawns and gardens large enough for team sports with mature oak trees and a vegetable garden. Also on the grounds are a swimming pool and spa, a two-bedroom guest house, a one-bedroom pool house with staff quarters, and an outdoor kitchen,” according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Maroon 5's 2004 House Tour | MTV Cribs

Levine is no stranger to open the doors to his home to fans. Levine, then 25, and Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine appeared on MTV’s “Cribs” to show off thier Los Angeles home. While the Pacific Palisades mansion gave off a family vibe, his LA home in 2004 was much more of a bachelor pad.

Levine and Prinsloo also previously owned a loft in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. They sold that apartment in 2016 when Prinsloo was expecting their first child, according to Curbed. The couple bought the 2,800-square-foot loft loft for $4.5 million in 2014, according to Curbed.