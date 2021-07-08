Did Adam Levine Attend Blake Shelton’s Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, according to Us Weekly.

The two wed at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, in a chapel that sources previously told Page Six Shelton had built with the intention of marrying Stefani. People reported that about 40 family members and friends attended the nuptials.

After making headlines about whether or not fellow “The Voice” judge Adam Levine would perform for the newly married couple on their big day, the Maroon 5 frontman was nowhere in sight.

Where was Levine, instead? What was he doing? Was he even invited?

According to Fox, Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, celebrated Saturday, July 3, in Miami Beach.

There, Levine has been busy creating music, according to Us Weekly. It’s unclear if Levine was invited to Shelton and Stefani’s wedding and was unable to attend, or if he did not make the invite list.

Carson Daly officiated Shelton and Stefani’s wedding.

When Daly spoke about it on “The Today Show”, as seen above, he said, “… Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, ‘Since I was a little girl… blah blah blah,’ and she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church. It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, ‘Top that, buddy.’”

When it was Shelton’s turn, Daly said, “Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song — while he’s crying — that he wrote specifically for her. ‘Reach the Star,’ I think it was called… Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight.”

Sources told People that the couple “didn’t want a circus” and put family at the center of the ceremony. The source shared, “They’re a very family-oriented couple, and that’s exactly what the wedding was about.”

When Levine spoke to SiriusXM about attending Shelton’s wedding back in March, he joked, “They can’t afford me.”

The question was prompted after an earlier interview with Blake Shelton on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” when Shelton said, “I’ve kind of decided that I’ve been doing this a long time now and I’ve got a lot of favors out there… He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding.”

Stefani first announced that the two were engaged on Instagram on October 27, 2020.

She captioned a photo showing off her ring, “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Shelton and Stefani first met on set of “The Voice” in 2015, after both having recently split from their previous spouses. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, while Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert for four years from 2011 to 2015. Stefani has three children with Rossdale.

In an interview before Shelton and Stefani’s engagement, a source told People, “They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable… Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

In 2017, after Shelton was named the Sexiest Man Alive, Stefani told People, “He’s perfect for it… Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing.”

She concluded, “[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man.”