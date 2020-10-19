Did Adam Levine Ever Have a Winner Before He Left ‘The Voice’?

NBC’s The Voice returns on October 19, and, once again, Adam Levine will not be returning as a coach. Levine was a coach for 16 seasons totaling eight years and ultimately left the show before Season 17’s premiere in 2019.

Levine was known on the show for his friendly banter with the other coaches, especially with the coach with the most wins to date, Blake Shelton. In May 2019, Levine announced that he would be leaving The Voice and Gwen Stefani would step back in as a coach in his place.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine Left ‘The Voice’ in 2019

The singer later revealed he left the show in order to spend time focusing on himself and his family. He told Ellen DeGeneres on her show that he needed to stop working nonstop as he had been before quitting The Voice.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

He said that he would love to return to the show at some point in the future, even though he absolutely loved doing “little more than sitting around the house” more than he loved getting a paycheck from The Voice, which was reportedly around $30 million.

Levine Won ‘The Voice’ Three Times

My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my ass!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine pic.twitter.com/skUJ9qyqfE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) July 25, 2020

During his time on the show, Levine won a total of three times. He took home the championship during seasons 1, 5, and 9. The winners were Javier Colon, Tessane Chin and Jordan Smith.

In July 2020, fans speculated that Levine could be making a return to the show after Blake Shelton posted a tweet directly at the Marron 5 singer.

“My god Adam… You are still a pain in my a**!!!!! Go away idiot!!!!!” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of top songs on Apple music where Blake Shelton had claimed the top spot followed closely by Maroon 5’s song “Nobody’s Love.”

Levine Says He Misses Blake Shelton and ‘The Voice’

On May 15, 2020, Levine appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise a fan who is a nurse working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel saw that the fan, Samantha Brown, was a huge Maroon 5 fan, so he had the singer, Adam Levine, stop by to say hi.

“You’re amazing, by the way, we love you,” Levine told her, and she said she missed seeing him on The Voice. That led to Levine mentioning that he missed his old friend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“As much as I really don’t like to admit it, I miss him very much,” he said.

The Voice premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on NBC.

