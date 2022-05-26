Adam Levine Makes ‘Porn Star’ Loan to Famous Friend

When Adam Levine is not fronting Maroon 5 or ranting about how “The Voice” contestants are treated by record companies, he is busy loaning out his ‘porn star’ suits to close friends like “The Cleaning Lady” star Oliver Hudson.

Oliver Hudson Rocks Adam Levine’s Gucci Suit

As Page Six reports , a Fox Upfront presentation in New York on May 16, 2022 attracted celebrities like Hudson and their various fashion styles. While many stars elected to go for glamour, Hudson opted instead for a “70s sort of drug dealer, porn star look.” Hudson told the interviewing reporter that he had borrowed the suit from his friend Adam Levine.

When asked why he couldn’t afford his own clothes, Hudson quipped, “I’m not a suit guy. My suits are, like, from 1834; I don’t have suits. They’ve been eaten by moths.” Realizing he had nothing to wear for the event, Hudson called former “Voice” coach, Adam Levine and asked for a loaner. The Gucci “porn star” suit is what he went with.

Hudson told the reporter, “So I called Adam and I said, ‘I know you must have suits.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, come on over.’ He gave me this whole Gucci spread and I feel good.”

Even though the suit was not his, Hudson conveyed, “I’m expressing the inner me. I think this is really from the inside, and this is a part of who I am. I think in a past life, I could have been this guy.”

Hudson said the suit was not complete without the fake mustache he wore, but he didn’t mention whether he borrowed that from Levine as well.

These Friends Have Similar Taste in Facial Hair

Levine has been known to sport a “statement-making mustache” as well. As ET Canada reported in February 2022, “Generally rocking a five o’clock shadow, the Maroon 5 singer has gone for more of a retro look. Levine shared a snap of himself and wife Behati Prinsloo” in which he “sported facial hair straight out of the ’70s.”

Since the photo is in black and white, it is hard to tell if Levine is donning the same suit he lent to Hudson. However, they definitely both seem to be going after a certain ‘70s style.

Oliver Hudson is the son of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, and the half-brother of actress Kate Hudson, reports IMDB. Some of his most famous roles include Adam Rhodes in the sit-com “Rules of Engagement” (2007-2013); Jeff Fordham in “Nashville” (2013-2015); Wes Gardner in “Scream Queens” (2015-2016); and Martin in the sit-com “Splitting Up Together,” co-starring Jenna Fischer (2018-2019). Hudson currently plays FBI Agent Garrett on the Fox thriller, “The Cleaning Lady.”

Adam Levine is the lead singer of the band Maroon 5, and was a coach on “The Voice” starting in season one. He left the show in 2019 to spend more time with his family. He is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, and they have two children, Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. According USA Today, Levine told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, “Now I’m just, like, a stay-at-home dad. I just stay home and do very little. It’s great.”