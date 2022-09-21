More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Affair Drama

More women are coming forward in the drama with former “Voice” coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine after an Instagram model accused the married singer of having a year-long affair with her.

Here’s what you need to know:

More Women Have Come Forward With Flirty Text Messages They Say Are From Levine

This all started with Instagram model Sumner Stroh saying that she and Levine engaged in a year-long affair, then he came back into her life months after it ended to ask her if he could name his unborn son “Sumner.” Stroh made two TikTok videos about the entire ordeal, saying that she wanted to get ahead of the story because someone in her life she thought she could trust was trying to sell her screenshots to a tabloid.

Following Stroh’s accusations, a comedian named Maryka and a woman named Alyson Rosef have now also posted messages that they say are from Levine where they say he flirts with them in a sexual manner.

Maryka’s messages were featured in a now-deleted Instagram story, but Dana Omari, who is a friend of Stroh’s, captured them and put them in an Instagram reel.

On her Instagram post, Omari writes:

Yes, Sumner made a mistake. But Adam is solely responsible for keeping the sanctity of his marriage. When Sumner posted her TikToks yesterday, slews of people took to blaming her, calling her a homewrecker. A homewrecker is someone who sees a happy home and goes after it. But I’m here to tell you, this man actively pursued other women. He’s wrecked his own home – the call is coming from inside! It’s not the woman’s job to keep Adam in line. And we also know he lies about his marriage – this is who is. Btw, I have another friend whose DMs he slid into in the past year or so. She hasn’t posted them, but if she does, y’all will see, he’s an avid, serial cheater.

The screenshotted messages contain things like flirty DMs and also what is supposedly Levine telling Maryka that his marriage is “complicated” and he “might get away.”

One exchange reads:

“Don’t ever apologize for being human.”

“Ahahah but I didn’t. I will definitely take some time off IG though.”

“Hahah. Distract yourself by f***ing with me! Haha.”

Another exchange says:

“I’m now obsessed with you.”

“Dude, aren’t you like married lol”

“Yes, but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”

Another message reads:

“Watching your a** jiggle on that table will permanently scar me but otherwise I’m amazing. F***kkkkkkk. I’d do anything for it. … I’d buy a steak dinner and whisper sweet nothings into it.”

Omari says in the video, “I’m sorry, these women can’t wreck his home ’cause it’s already wrecked.”

A second woman named Alyson Rosef posted a now-deleted TikTok video of their messages and said in the comment section that Levine “crossed the line” by calling her hot and asking her for photos. A TikTok user called RiRi’s Tea captured the video and comments before Rosef deleted the video, and a Twitter user screenshotted the video that shows one message where Levine wrote, “I have 2 kids now I’m over it I want out it sucks now,” though based on her previous message that elicited that response, it sounds like he means Los Angeles. Rosef also said in the video that they never met in person.

Another woman came forward with DMs to her 17-year-old friend from 2018 or 2019 that she says are also from Levine. The video is also posted on RiRi’s Tea. The messages are slightly flirtatious, but nothing overtly sexual.

Levine Said in a Statement That He ‘Crossed the Line’ But Did Not Have an Affair

Levine, who has been married to model Behati Prinsloo since 2014 and with whom he shares two daughters with a third child on the way, responded in an Instagram story denying he has ever cheated.

Levine wrote:

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.

Stroh, the original woman accusing Levine of having an affair with her, did not directly respond, but shortly after he issued that statement, she posted an Instagram story that simply reads, “Someon get this man a dictionary.”

In her TikTok videos, Stroh also said that Levine told her his marriage was over, which is why she engaged with him.

And in Omari’s Instagram stories, she defended Stroh, saying that she is a “good person” who made a mistake.

Omari wrote:

I keep seeing “is this real?” “Is she doing this for attention?” Yes, it’s real. No, she doesn’t want the attention, really. One of her friends tried to sell the screenshots she’s sent to tabloids, so she was kinda forced to come out with it. No matter what you think of her, we’ve been friends for a while and I can honestly say @sumnerstroh has always been a good person, but everyone makes mistakes, esp when someone rich and famous is telling you exactly what you want to hear.

She also wrote, “[Sumner] actually told me about this ages ago … Adam Levine is a cheater. … Adam is the homewrecker. Not Sumner, not anyone else. He has BEEN cheating with many other women. He doesn’t care. He lies about his marriage to these women.”

