Former ‘Voice’ Coach Purchases $22.7 Million Mansion

Former Voice judge Adam Levine has purchased a home in Montecito for $22.7 million.

According to The Daily Mail, the home consists of 9 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and rests on 5.2 acres of land. It is less than two hours from Los Angeles.

The outlet reported that the home was built in 1923 by architect George Washington Smith. The house, itself, is 12,000 square feet and comes equipped with a two-bedroom guesthouse, five-car garage, and a garden cottage.

The Daily Mail writes, “Levine’s house is cozy yet lavish and has an indoor-outdoor style of living, that is great for entertaining post-pandemic. The property also has a tennis court, a movie theater, a wine cellar, a putting green, and a luxurious pool… The master bedroom has views of the expansive grounds and the master bath has its own private terrace.”

Pictures of the estate have been obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here. The outlet writes that the estate, itself, went on the market for $29.5 million and “sat on the market for years.”

The family also has a home in the Pacific Palisades worth $32 million.

Levine Lands in Hot Water

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. – Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS 🔮 (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

Last week, while speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about Maroon 5’s new song, “Beautiful Mistakes”, Levine said that he thought bands were a “dying breed” and he wished there were more of them.

“It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?” he said.

The Internet reacted strongly to this sentiment, with a number of social media users calling Levine out and stating that there are still a number of bands performing across the globe today.

One person wrote, “Adam Levine complaining ‘there’s no bands anymore’ is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there are no local coffee shops anymore.”

Another added, “Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine. he needs to worry about that.”

Fun Fact: in the last day, every member of Maroon 5 has had their phone buzz off the table from google alerts for “adam levine” and “band” — Liam Kazar (@liamkazar) March 4, 2021

In the words of Pop Buzz, “Adam hasn’t responded to the backlash yet, however, once you upset Music Twitter there’s no going back.”

Paramore Reacts to Levine’s Statement

When Paramore’s Hayley Williams caught wind of Levine’s statement that there aren’t any bands, she tweeted, “adam levine thinks paramore broke up :(‘”

She set the record straight, insisting this isn’t true.

adam levine thinks paramore broke up :( — hayley from Paramore 🥀 (@yelyahwilliams) March 5, 2021

The band Garbage also tweeted a response to Levine’s comment, writing, “What are we, Adam Levine? CATS!?!?!?”

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5’s last album, was released in 2017. During his interview, Levine teased that the band’s next album is “not far off.”

Levine married model Behati Prinsloo in 2014. Together, the couple has two daughters: Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3.

Levine worked as a coach from 2011 to 2019 on NBC’s The Voice. He and his chosen singers won seasons 1, 5 and 9 of the reality show.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

