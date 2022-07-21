See Adam Levine’s New $52 Million Mansion

Former “The Voice” coach and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo are no strangers to moving. They have bought and sold multiple houses in the Los Angeles area over the last several years. The couple and their two girls recently sold their house in Pacific Palisades and moved into a mansion in Montecito, California, formerly owned by actor Rob Lowe, property records show.

They paid $52 million for the new home, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Before buying the Pacific Palisades home, Levine and Prinsloo owned another estate in Montecito, which they bought for $5.8 million, and sold for $28.5 million in 2021, according to the real estate news website Dirt. The couple also sold their Beverly Hills home, which they bought a year earlier for $34 million, to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $42.5 million in 2019, Dirt reported.

The 10,000-Square-Foot Montecito Mansion Sits on 3.41 Acres, Has 6 Bedrooms, 8 Full Bathrooms, 3 1/2 Bathrooms, a Guest House & a Pool House, Property Records Show

Play

Inside Rob Lowe's $45,500,000 Amazing Montecito Mansion Luxury Home Tour | Inside Rob Lowe's $45,500,000 Amazing Montecito Mansion Visit Our Website for More Luxury Architecture: luxury-architecture.net It Took a Few Years, but Actor Rob Lowe Has Finally Managed to Sell His Majestic Montecito Estate for an Equally Majestic Price, the $45.5 Million, Off-market Deal is One of the Priciest to Ever Close… 2021-03-10T15:00:15Z

The Montecito home was bought by Levine and Prinsloo from private equity executive Jack McGinley and his wife Julie, who had purchased it from actor Rob Lowe in 2020 for $44.5 million, according to Dirt. The home, known as Oakview, was custom built in 2009 for Lowe’s and re-modeled in 2019, according to Dirt. “The deal between the McGinleys and the Prinsloo-Levines appears to have gone down off market, so it’s not known what changes, if any, the McGinleys may have made,” Dirt wrote in March 2022 after the sale was finalized.

Montecito is located in Santa Barbara County, about 100 miles west of LA. According to VisitCalifornia.com, “Home to such one-name icons as Ellen and Oprah, the ultra-exclusive enclave of Montecito rises from a gorgeous stretch of coast and into the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains. A celebrity retreat for nearly a century, ever since the days when Charlie Chaplin opened the landmark Montecito Inn, this Santa Barbara County community is one of the country’s most expensive residential areas.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com:

The 10,000-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style home was built in 2009 and designed by architect Don Nulty to resemble Lowe’s Charlottesville, Virginia birthplace. The décor is a bright-white interior filled with California sunshine and Pacific Ocean views. The home has six bedrooms, eleven baths, large open formal rooms, a huge white-and-cheerful family kitchen, separate catering kitchen, wine room, multiple living-and-dining areas, professional theater, and an expansive master suite. Additional details like vaulted ceilings, handmade crown moldings, custom millwork, and view-framing windows add architectural charm. Also included is an office, library-music room with bar, and a family room. There are nine indoor fireplaces throughout the house with one in the master suite. Outside is a full outdoor living room with a wood-burning fireplace, koi pond, large swimming pool, a tennis court with viewing area and rolling lawns and gardens large enough for team sports with mature oak trees and a vegetable garden. Also on the grounds are a swimming pool and spa, a two-bedroom guest house, a one-bedroom pool house with staff quarters, and an outdoor kitchen.

Levine & Prinsloo Gave a Tour of Their Last Home to Architectural Digest in 2021 & Then Sold the Pacific Palisades House a Year Later for $51 Million

Play

Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Serene L.A. Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest Today AD is welcomed to Los Angeles by superstar couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo for a tour of their Pacific Palisades ranch house. “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are,” insists the Maroon 5 frontman who, with his supermodel wife, tapped Clements Design to conjure their vision of a… 2021-08-03T12:00:02Z

While Levine and Prinsloo haven’t opened the doors to their new home to the public yet, they did give a tour of their house in Pacific Palisades to Architectural Digest in 2021. According to the Los Angeles Times, Levine and his wife sold that home in May 2022 for $52 million, below the $57 million asking price. They bought the home in 2018 from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $31.95 million, according to The Times

The 9,000 square-foot ranch style house sits on 3 acres and also has a four-bedroom guest house and a building with a gym, office and yoga studio, according to the LA Times. Levine told Architecture Digest, “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are. We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before.”

In the video tour of the home, Levine said they loved that the house was “super cozy.” Levine and Prinsloo said they went with cozy furniture that’s low to the ground, which makes things easier with young kids. The couple also showed off their in-home movie room, something the house they bought in Montecito also has. Prinsloo told Architectural Digest, “Adam usually takes the driver’s seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. He should be an interior designer himself.”