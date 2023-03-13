Adam Levine Responds to Reporters on Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’

Former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine was asked his thoughts on his former co-worker Blake Shelton leaving the show after 23 seasons while at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 12, and the Maroon 5 frontman made himself clear.

Entertainment Tonight reported that when Levine was asked his reaction to Shelton’s departure from the singing competition show after 12 years with the franchise, Levine answered jokingly that “It’s about time!”

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Worked Together on ‘The Voice’ For 16 Seasons

Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019

Levine and Shelton both started on “The Voice” in season one before anybody knew it would become the hit show that it is today. For 16 straight seasons, the two sat at opposite sides of the judging seats and worked both with and against each other, becoming the best of friends (or as the show would call them, “frenemies”).

Levine left the singing competition show after its 16th season, having spent eight years in the spinning chairs. Levine shared a statement on Instagram to thank several people for his time on “The Voice”, including Shelton, to whom he wrote, “And, BLAKE F***IN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life.”

After Levine’s departure was announced, Shelton took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the news, writing, “Having a hard time wrapping my head around [Adam] not being at [“The Voice”] anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.” Luckily for Shelton, Levine’s open chair was filled by his then-girlfriend, now-wife Gwen Stefani, who has coached for the show on and off since season seven.

Adam Levine Made Their First Public Appearance Since Cheating Scandal & 3rd Baby

Levine was accompanied on the Oscars party red carpet by his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. The couple’s Vanity Fair appearance marked their first public appearance together since Prinsloo gave birth to their third child on January 28, 2023. While they haven’t revealed further details about their newest baby, including the name, the couple has two older children, daughters Dusty (6) and Gio (5).

Prior to having their third child, Levine was at the center of a cheating scandal, after model Sumner Stroh shared a TikTok in September 2022 of her Instagram messages with Levine. Stroh also said to Page Six that the two had a physical relationship.

Stroh’s TikTok shows messages from Levine’s account including, “It is truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” and months later, “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

As Stroh’s TikTok went viral, Levine responded, denying any physical relationship. He said to TMZ, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

