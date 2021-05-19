Why Adam Levine is Returning to ‘The Voice’

Former coach Adam Levine is returning to “The Voice” for one night only.

He won’t be taking a seat in a rotating red chair, however.

The “Girls Like You” singer left the NBC reality TV singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons and three wins as a coach, according to Billboard.

The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on “The Voice” alongside Blake Shelton, who’s appeared on the show since its inception. This season the country crooner was joined by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas.

Here’s why Levine is appearing on “The Voice” again:

Levine isn’t coming back on “The Voice” as a coach but as an artist.

He’s set to perform live during the season 20 finale of “The Voice” airing Tuesday, May 25, 2021, on NBC.

According to Billboard, Levine will be joined by his bandmates to play their hit song “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

“It’s good to be back on “The Voice” and see Carson, Kelly, Nick, and John,” Levine said in a statement to Billboard about his upcoming TV appearance. While he made no mention of Shelton, he and the country star continue to have quite the bromance, which blossomed when the two worked together on “The Voice,” PEOPLE reported. “We keep in touch constantly,” said Levine, who left the show in 2019. “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.” It’s the reunion you’ve been waiting for! 😱 Don’t miss @adamlevine performing on the #VoiceFinale with @maroon5 Tuesday, May 25 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ogBQf9wxlj — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021 They also do the occasional gig together. Shelton and Levine shot a Superbowl commercial for T-Mobile in 2021. The duo was also joined by Shelton’s fiancé, Gwen Stefani, who’s also coached on “The Voice.”

Levine Isn’t the Only Guest Star Performing During the Season Finale

Now this is going to be one star-studded #VoiceFinale. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IaGizO5Xsn — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 19, 2021

Levine isn’t the only star performing during the three-hour season 20 finale airing Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The live show will also feature performances by country star Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for Clarkson during the Battle Rounds, as well as this season’s Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg, according to a post published on the show’s official Twitter account. Former coach Stefani is also set to perform her hit “Slow Clap” alongside Saweetie per “ET.”

The star-studded list also includes Justin Bieber, who plans to perform a medley of hits (“Peaches” and “Hold On”), according to “ET,” as well as Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, former “American Idol” contestant Lauren Daigle, and Broadway star Ben Platt.

Here are the Top Five Finalists on ‘The Voice’

Following the star-studded performances during the season finale airing Tuesday, May 25, one of the Top 5 contestants will be crowned the winner.

But before that, on Monday, May 24, the Top 5 contestants will each perform several songs live in hopes of earning enough votes to win “The Voice.”

The remaining contestants are Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac, and Team Blake’s Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young. Young won the Instant Save vote during the results show, which aired Tuesday, May 18.

The two-part season finale of “The Voice” airs Monday (live show) and Tuesday (season finale), May 24-25, at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

