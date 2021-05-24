Adam Levine’s Salary from ‘The Voice’ Revealed

Adam Levine made serious bank during his time as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The “Girls Like You” singer left the NBC reality TV singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons and three wins as a coach, according to Billboard.
The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on “The Voice” alongside country singer Blake Shelton, who’s appeared on the show since its inception.
Here’s how much Levine earned on “The Voice”:
Here's How Much Levine Made on 'The Voice'
Levine earned a nice paycheck during his time as a coach on “The Voice.”
The popular entertainer was earning more than $14 million per season towards the end of his run on “The Voice,” sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published in 2019. Given that the NBC reality TV singing competition has aired twice a year since 2012, Levine was projected to have earned close to $30 million his last year with the show.
Levine was set to coach for another two seasons, 17 and 18, according to THR, but “he is said to have grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks to move on” and decided to cancel his deal.
How much do the season 20 coaches make?
According to iHeart Radio’s Rob Shuter on his “Naughty But Nice” podcast airing in March 2021, John Legend and Shelton are making $13 million a season. When Kelly Clarkson joined the show during season 14, she agreed to $15 million per season. Although there is no exact salary available on Nick Jonas, STYLECASTER reported that Jonas makes between $8-$10 million a season.
Sources told OK! in an article published in March 2021 that Ariana Grande, who’s replacing Jonas for the 21st season airing in fall 2021, is the highest paying judge in the history of the show, and will be “getting in the $20 to $25 million range to join the show.”
Levine Is Returning to ‘The Voice’ for This Reason
It’s the reunion you’ve been waiting for! 😱 Don’t miss @adamlevine performing on the #VoiceFinale with @maroon5 Tuesday, May 25 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ogBQf9wxlj
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 18, 2021
Levine has no ill feelings towards “The Voice.”
He plans on returning to the NBC show Tuesday, but he won’t be taking a seat in a rotating red chair.
He’s set to perform live during the season 20 finale of “The Voice” airing Tuesday, May 25, 2021, on NBC. According to Billboard, Levine will be joined by his bandmates to play their hit song “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
“It’s good to be back on “The Voice” and see Carson, Kelly, Nick, and John,” Levine said in a statement to Billboard about his upcoming TV appearance. While he made no mention of Shelton, he and the country star continue to have quite the bromance, which blossomed when the two worked together on “The Voice,” PEOPLE reported.
“We keep in touch constantly,” said Levine, who left the show in 2019. “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”
Now this is going to be one star-studded #VoiceFinale. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IaGizO5Xsn
— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 19, 2021
The live show will also feature performances by country star Kelsea Ballerini, who filled in for Clarkson during the Battle Rounds, as well as this season’s Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg and DJ Battlecat, according to a post on the show’s official Twitter account. Former coach Stefani is also set to perform her hit “Slow Clap” alongside Saweetie, per ET.
The star-studded list also includes Justin Bieber, who plans to perform a medley of hits (“Peaches” and “Hold On”), according to ET, as well as Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, former “American Idol” contestant Lauren Daigle and Broadway star Ben Platt.
