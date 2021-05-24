Adam Levine’s Salary from ‘The Voice’ Revealed

Adam Levine made serious bank during his time as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The “Girls Like You” singer left the NBC reality TV singing competition in 2019 after 16 seasons and three wins as a coach, according to Billboard.

The Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches on “The Voice” alongside country singer Blake Shelton, who’s appeared on the show since its inception.

Here’s how much Levine earned on “The Voice”:

Here’s How Much Levine Made on ‘The Voice’

The Voice 2017 – Outtakes: Blake Is Lost (Digital Exclusive)The hilarity continues in a new episode of outtakes. Blake tries to teach Alicia, Adam and Gwen his infamous dance moves. Turns out, it's harder than it looks! » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON… 2017-03-17T04:00:03Z

Levine earned a nice paycheck during his time as a coach on “The Voice.”

The popular entertainer was earning more than $14 million per season towards the end of his run on “The Voice,” sources told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published in 2019. Given that the NBC reality TV singing competition has aired twice a year since 2012, Levine was projected to have earned close to $30 million his last year with the show.

Levine was set to coach for another two seasons, 17 and 18, according to THR, but “he is said to have grown increasingly anxious in recent weeks to move on” and decided to cancel his deal.

How much do the season 20 coaches make?

According to iHeart Radio’s Rob Shuter on his “Naughty But Nice” podcast airing in March 2021, John Legend and Shelton are making $13 million a season. When Kelly Clarkson joined the show during season 14, she agreed to $15 million per season. Although there is no exact salary available on Nick Jonas, STYLECASTER reported that Jonas makes between $8-$10 million a season.

Sources told OK! in an article published in March 2021 that Ariana Grande, who’s replacing Jonas for the 21st season airing in fall 2021, is the highest paying judge in the history of the show, and will be “getting in the $20 to $25 million range to join the show.”

Levine Is Returning to ‘The Voice’ for This Reason

Levine has no ill feelings towards “The Voice.”

He plans on returning to the NBC show Tuesday, but he won’t be taking a seat in a rotating red chair.

He’s set to perform live during the season 20 finale of “The Voice” airing Tuesday, May 25, 2021, on NBC. According to Billboard, Levine will be joined by his bandmates to play their hit song “Beautiful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.