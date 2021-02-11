Has Adam Levine Meddled in Blake Shelton’s Relationship?

If you tuned into the Super Bowl this past Sunday, you surely witnessed the hysterical commercial from T-Mobile that had the country in stitches.

The spot centered on the origin of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship, and Adam Levine’s role in getting the two together.

In the ad, Levine is on a call with Stefani, and she is describing her ideal man. She tells the Maroon 5 frontman, “I’m sick of L.A. guys. I want someone completely different, maybe from another country. And someone cultured and sensitive and who’s not threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

Due to bad reception, Levine hears her completely wrong– he hears: “I’m sick of L.A. guys… I want someone completely country, uncultured, and threatened by a strong, confident woman.”

That’s when Blake walks by and Adam gets the idea. He tells Gwen, “I have your guy.”

‘What the Hell Happened to This World Where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are a Thing’

When Shelton spoke to Today.com, he joked, “Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there’s always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now,’” he said. “So we thought it’d be fun to have some fun with it.”

In an interview with EW, Blake said that he knew each of his friends was watching the Super Bowl on Sunday because his phone was blowing up. “Of all the things that I’ve been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don’t know that my phone has ever erupted — I mean my phone was smoking last night,” Shelton told EW. “You realize, ‘Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.’ I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it’s confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game.”

He continued, “It was funny, we had a blast. When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don’t really understand why she’s with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out.”

Did Adam Levine Set up Blake and Gwen?

The commercial had fans curious about the role Adam Levine played in Blake’s relationship with Gwen.

As reported by Insider, the couple met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice”.

Gwen joined the show in April 2014, replacing Christina Aguilera.

It was one year later– in July 2015– that Shelton and Miranda Lambert filed for divorce. When the couple released a statement to the Associated Press, it read: “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends, and colleagues. Therefore we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

One month after that, Stefani’s marriage ended.

In October of 2015, fans began to speculate something was going on between Blake and Gwen when they performed together on an episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” In November, E! was the first to report they were dating.

The rest, as we know, is history.

