Why Adam Levine Says He Doesn’t ‘Support’ Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding

Music superstar and former “The Voice” coach Adam Levine is back at it again with his banter toward long-time coach Blake Shelton. Now, Levine jokes that he doesn’t support the marriage of Shelton and fiancee Gwen Stefani.

Shelton and Levine have quite the bromance, having worked together on “The Voice” for five years before Levine quit the show. They are famously bickering back and forth, and they are still great friends, according to Levine. In an interview with People, Levine shared that he and Shelton can’t get enough of each other.

“We keep in touch constantly,” Levine said. “We’re always keeping tabs with each other — texting or FaceTime or however we can do it.”

Levine Joked That He Doesn’t Support Shelton’s Marriage

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine talked about Shelton and Stefani and made jokes about their relationship as well as their upcoming nuptials.

“I don’t support their marriage,” he told DeGeneres. “She’s so cool, and he’s not!”

When DeGeneres said that Shelton is “funny and smart,” Levine shared that Shelton is “vaguely charming.”

He also said that he missed making fun of Shelton on shows, and added that he’ll be attending the wedding, if only to make fun of Shelton.

“I’ll go to the wedding and I’ll object,” he said. “I probably won’t be invited now that I’m saying this on live television. But I’ll be there somehow!”

DeGeneres laughed and said she’d be Levine’s date.

Blake Shelton already has plans for Levine to be at his wedding, however, but not as a guest. He told Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he wanted Levine to be in the wedding band.

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

Stefani Previously Asked DeGeneres to Be Her Maid of Honor

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host asked Stefani if there was anything she could do for her when it comes to wedding planning. Stefani had quite the answer for DeGeneres.

“I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid,” she said. “Maybe maid of honor, you know? We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff.”

DeGeneres accepted the offer.

“You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there,” DeGeneres told Stefani.

The TV host also offered help with all things wedding planning at the time.

“I don’t mind doing any of that for you, because you’re my friend and anything you ask, I will wear,” she told the star. “I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That’s how much I love you, Gwen.”

Stefani and Shelton are planning to get married in 2021.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

