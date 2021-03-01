Why Adam Levine May Never Come Back to ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine was on The Voice for 16 seasons before he decided to step away from the reality singing competition.

When he announced his departure from The Voice on Instagram, Levine wrote, “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life… To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Carson Daly was the one who revealed that Levine would be leaving The Voice. He made the announcement live on Today, stating, “After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice… Adam was one of the original coaches who launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists that he worked so closely with over the years… He’ll always be a cherished member of the Voice family… and we wish him nothing but the best.”

So why did he leave the show, to begin with? Will he ever return?

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumors Suggest He Did Not Want to Be Involved in Season 16 Semifinals Taping

According to TVLine, Levine did not want to be part of the Season 16 Semi-Finals. A source told the outlet that he “expressed frustration” about having to be included since he had no one left in the competition at that point in time.

An eyewitness later told the outlet that he was “very difficult” during the taping, and refused to pipe in or comment on the other performers.

As TVLine noted, Levine’s “attitude” may have been rooted in a Season 16 rule change which switched the game around a bit; starting with Season 16, each coach was not guaranteed a performer in the Live Playoffs. (It just so happened that Season 16 left Levine with no singers in the semifinals.)

However, as noted by Good Housekeeping, the aforementioned rumors were not confirmed by NBC, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

Levine’s Busy Schedule

That being said, it’s hard to overlook just how busy Levine is. Around the time when he left the show, he started producing the NBC series Songland, which could easily have occupied his time.

And these days, Levine is just as busy as ever. In late February, he was busy filming a Maroon 5 music video in Malibu. According to the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old singer was recording the video for his band’s seventh studio album, which will be released later this year.

The outlet wrote, “It’s unclear what song the music video was for that Levine was filming, but just yesterday he announced that Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on their new single Beautiful Mistakes.” They released their album’s first single, “Nobody’s Love”, in July of last year.

On top of that, according to his IMDB, Levine is also rumored to be playing the role of Dale in the 2022 film The Chess Game. Will Taylor is currently attached as a writer and director on the series, but little is known about it at this time.

The season premiere of The Voice will air Monday, March 1, on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

