Why Fans on Twitter Demand Adam Levine Return to ‘The Voice’

Since Adam Levine’s exit from The Voice in 2018, fans have been wanting the singer to make his return as a coach on the show. Three seasons after his exit, fans are still taking to Twitter to let him know they want him back.

Levine exited the show after season 16 and has revealed that he left in order to focus on his family and put a stop to his nonstop work schedule that he’d been experiencing for nearly a decade.

Fans loved Levine on The Voice because of the banter that he often exchanged with fellow coach Blake Shelton. Shelton is the only remaining original coach on the show in season 18. He’s now joined by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Fans on Twitter Miss Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’

Fans have been taking to Twitter to express how much they miss seeing Adam Levine in one of the red coaching chairs on The Voice.

One user tweeted, “Watching The Voice & I miss @adamlevine”

“I enjoy watching @NBCTheVoice but I really miss @adamlevine on the show. I’ts not the same without him,” another person tweeted to the show.

“I love all the judges on The Voice but I really miss Adam Levine,” was another tweet during the premiere episodes.

Some other users reached out to let Levine know that he’d be the perfect coach to some of the contestants auditioning this year.

“@adamlevine I’m watching @NBCTheVoice, and this guy is on that I think you’d be the perfect fit as a coach. I miss you,” a person tweeted to him during the premiere week.

Another user even reached out to Nick Jonas to tell him that they missed both him and Adam Levine on the show, though they were not on at the same time. “I really don’t like it, you’re not on the @NBCTheVoice, I miss @adamlevine too. I haven’t watched it,” the person tweeted in a reply to Nick Jonas.

Adam Levine Has Said He Misses ‘The Voice’

Levine has expressed that he really misses coaching on The Voice, and he misses Blake Shelton in particular.

In a 2019 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

Levine has also said that he misses Blake Shelton in particular. In a May 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Levine surprised a fan who said she missed seeing him on The Voice. That comment led to Levine talking about how much he missed the show and his friend Blake Shelton.

“As much as I really don’t like to admit it, I miss him very much,” he said.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

