Adam Levine Receives Warning He Could Be Fired From ‘The Voice’: Report

Adam Levine is returning to “The Voice” as a coach on season 27. Shortly after the news was confirmed, however, a report surfaced that suggested that Levine’s return could be short-lived.

“Not everyone is happy with Adam coming back to the show,” a source told the Daily Mail. “There have been many changes behind-the-scenes, but there are a lot of people still there from Adam’s time before and don’t like that he will be returning, because towards the end of his last run, he was cocky, arrogant, and seemed entitled,” the source continued.

“People get second chances, and maybe Adam will change. But if he remains the abrasive Adam from the past, then they will get rid of him again,” the source added.

Adam Levine Originally Left ‘The Voice’ to Spend Time With His Family

Levine was an OG on “The Voice,” joining as a coach on season 1 in 2011. He stayed on for 16 seasons before leaving in 2019, telling Howard Stern that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

In the time since, many “Voice” fans have hoped that Levine would return to the show, but he didn’t show much interest.

“The moment I walked away, it felt really good,” Levine told Howard Stern. “I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it, but it got to the point where I got married and had two kids,” he explained. He and wife Behati Prinsloo have since welcomed a third child together.

In 2020, a fan asked Levine to return to the show during a Q&A on his Instagram Stories.

“Come back to The Voice?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he replied.

Flash forward to 2024, and Levine is excited to be back.

“Yeah, we’re back. We’re coming back. I’m coming back, is what I mean,” Adam said on Instagram in a video posted on June 5. “Season 27, yes I’m coming back. I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested, I’m ready to go, I’m a little nervous… I’m not nervous. But I’m so excited. It’s going to be great. I can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome. Let’s go. Team Adam is back. I feel bad for other teams. Let’s go. Season 27 is going to be different. Yeah, I’m back. I’m really excited, everybody. Voice fam, here we come. Let’s go,” he added.

Adam Levine Was Said to Be ‘Difficult’ While Filming Season 16

Over the years, there have been plenty of rumors about coaches on “The Voice.” On Levine’s last season, TVLine reported that Levine had been “difficult” to work with. After his team was eliminated, Levine didn’t see a need to be present — and even expressed some frustration.

The outlet reported that “Voice” execs weren’t too thrilled with Levine at the time.

Paul Telegdy, co-chairman of NBC Entertainment, “was not happy with what he saw,” TVLine reported. A source told the outlet that he was “embarrassed” and “furious” over the ordeal.

At least one NBC source said that Telegdy wanted to fire Levine. Levine’s rep didn’t comment on the report at the time.

