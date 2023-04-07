‘The Voice’ Contestant Exits Competition

“The Voice” season 23 contestant Alex Whalen announced that he’s leaving the show ahead of the Battle Rounds on April 4, 2023. At the time of the episode’s airing, there was no explanation other than for “personal reasons,” but Whalen later revealed the real reason he left on his YouTube channel.

During the episode, the only explanation from host Carson Daly was that Whalen “could not be with us tonight.” Later, Blake Shelton, Whalen’s coach, shared, “Alex had personal reasons that he had to bow out of the competition. It’s never easy to see artists going home, but Neil has a ton of charisma. He did a great job today.”

Whalen shared his real reasons for leaving the show in a YouTube video.

Whalen Had to Leave Because He Contracted COVID-19

During the 3-minute video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, Whalen explained that he actually had to leave the competition because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, I woke up this morning to a positive COVID test, which unfortunately is going to end my participation in ‘The Voice’ season 23,” he said in the video. “I feel fine. I’m asymptomatic, at least right now.”

He went on to say he plans to return to the show if he can.

“I’d like to say thank you to Blake [Shelton], obviously, for giving me a shot at this. … it’s really unfortunate I couldn’t continue. And it was cool that I got to be on Blake’s last team,” he said. “It’s just a shame I didn’t get to go as far as I’d liked to have.”

Whalen sang “Help Me Make It Through the Night” during his “The Voice” Blind Auditions. It was his only performance on the show, since he had to leave before his Battle Round.

Two Artists Also Quit ‘American Idol’

It was a rough week for singers in talent competitions, as two singers bowed out of the “American Idol” competition during Hollywood Week.

First, contestant Sara Beth Liebe shared during the episode that she would be quitting the show because she felt as though she was being mom-shamed.

““I don’t think I realized quite how hard it would be to be away from my kids. They’re all still really young. I feel like I’m gonna try my best ’cause I’m here and so that’s what I should do,” the 25-year-old mom said during the Sunday, April 2 episode of “American Idol.” “There’s a lot of guilt that comes when you leave your kids to do something completely selfish. I’m just gonna try to keep my head on straight.”

Perry asked her to stay, but Liebe said she had made up her mind on leaving.

Then, Kaya Stewart, left the competition. She announced during the show that she was too sick to stay and had to go home.

“I got sick at the beginning of Hollywood week and I have been trying to push myself and keep going,” Stewart told judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. “And during this performance, I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience … but I realized that I wasn’t able to give 100 percent so I’ve decided to not perform. But Fire is going to perform and I’m really grateful that I got to be here.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC. “American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.