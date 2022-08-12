Ex ‘Voice’ Coach, Alicia Keys, Discloses the Secrets to a Happy Marriage

Alicia Keys, who was a coach on “The Voice” in seasons 11, 12 and 14, recently posted on Instagram about celebrating her 12-year wedding anniversary to Swizz Beatz. The eight-time Grammy winner showed off pictures of her beautiful gown and her happy day in an Instagram photo carousel.

Keys captioned the photo with “This is the day we got married!/Look at these cutie pies!!/Those same stars are still in our eyes/And it’s only getting better!!!!”

According to her autobiography, “More Myself: A Journey,” Keys met her husband when he was still going by his given name, Kasseem Dean. She was only 14 years old at the time, and he was just 16. They didn’t attend the same high school, but a mutual friend introduced them. They hung out in the same circles for years, but Keys “wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz,” she wrote.

That all changed when they began to work together professionally. Keys wrote in her autobiography, “The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world.”

Beatz proposed in 2010 and the couple got married the same year. They now have two sons, Egypt Daoud, 12, and Genesis Ali, 8, reports People.

The ‘Keys’ to a Happy Marriage

Keys not only shared great pics of her wedding on her 12-year anniversary Instagram post, but she also revealed how she and her hubby keep their marriage strong. Although she was speaking directly to her husband, her words resonated with fans as valuable advice.

Keys wrote, “When we said our vows we wanted our love to never be about controlling each other, or being the boss of each other/We set each other free ✨✨✨” That’s secret number one: don’t try to control each other.

The former “Voice” coach continued, “We love each other with open arms, and an open heart. We love each other just the way we are and we grow together even in our different ways and directions.” And there is secret number two: love each other, faults and all.

Keys also added, “We are best friends. We’re so transparent and connected to each other. We laugh hard and we love hard and we cherish each other.” Multiple lessons to be learned here: be best friends, be honest, celebrate laughter and “love hard.”

The 41-year-old finished out her post with “I can’t believe it my love! 12 years!! Of pure love! There’s no love more precious then this! Theres NOTHING more precious than this! I wake up looking forward to you everyday! Forever more.”

Fans were overjoyed with how happy Keys and her husband are together, and some vowed to emulate their example. One fan wrote, “Happiest anniversary two amazing humans!! You guys vibrate your love wherever you go.” Another commented, “Happy Anniversary to you both. May your love continue to grow for each other through many lifetimes. It is a true blessing to experience free love with no bounds to the infinite ways of expressing itself. 🙏🏾❤🙏🏾 Much much love to you both!!”

Someone else posted, “Lovely sentiment. Congrats on the first 12. Wishing you many more sunsets and wonderful moments.” Another impressed fan posted, “Damn being this in love even after 12 years 😍” while another commented, “Thats the ticket! So glad you guys set each other free!!”

One fan suggested that Keys write a book about the secrets to lasting love, stating, “People need help to understand how intimate partnerships work. Especially young people who are planning their futures.”

