‘The Voice’ Champion Announces Pregnancy, Posts Gender Reveal

Alisan Porter took home the win on NBC’s “The Voice” during season 10 of the show. Now, the singer-songwriter announced she is expecting her third child.

Porter, who is 39 years old, announced on Instagram that she and her boyfriend Justin de Vera are expecting their first child together.

“We always knew you would join us,” the star wrote. “We dreamt of you. We talked about you. We felt you outside the realm of reality. But, now you’re here. We are all so excited in our own way.”

Porter Says Motherhood is ‘Sacred’ to Her

In the post announcing her pregnancy, Porter talked about what being a mother means to her.

“For me, I wasn’t sure I would ever experience this again,” she wrote. “Motherhood is the most sacred role of my life and I feel so incredibly grateful to do this once again. For the kids it’s a huge change but it’s something they have begged and talked about forever and then reliving the first time all over again through Justin, which I think has been my favorite thing so far.”

She said that the baby is due in November 2021.

Porter & de Vera Are Expecting a Baby Girl

In a separate post, Porter shared the gender reveal that they had arranged, which involved popping a balloon to see what color confetti popped out. It was revealed to be a girl after pink confetti littered the ground.

“We are shocked!” Porter wrote in the post. “And over the moon to welcome a baby girl.”

Porter and de Vera have been in a relationship since 2018. Porter’s two children, Maison and Aria, are with her ex-husband Brian Autenrieth, from whom she divorced in 2017.

Porter Recently Opened Up About Being Terrified After Winning ‘The Voice’

In a 2021 interview with the New York Post, Alisan Porter opened up about how she felt when she won the singing competition.

“It was sort of like, ‘I got this record deal, but what do I do now?'” she told the outlet. “Once you win, they’re on to the next season within two months and you’re a has-been. And I was, like, terrified that I wasn’t gonna use this momentum to make it in the music business. It was definitely not what I had expected.”

Porter also said that she experienced creative differences with the record label she was set to work with following “The Voice.”

“I knew I wasn’t gonna be the next Ariana Grande, but when you’re with a label who has Ariana Grande or people like that, that’s sort of their motivation,” she told the New York Post.

Coach Blake Shelton has previously commented on this as well.

“One of the frustrating things for me as a coach on this show year after year is they win this record deal with Universal, and so many times the ball’s been dropped,” Shelton shared.

Speaking of Ariana Grande, the superstar is set to join the coaching panel on NBC’s “The Voice” in season 21, taking Nick Jonas’s chair as he exits the show once again.

