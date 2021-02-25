‘The Voice’: Which Contestant & Coach Won Each Season?

Season 20 of NBC’s singing competition reality show The Voice premieres on March 1, 2021 and features coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend alongside host Carson Daly.

Throughout the show’s decade-long history, there have been many coaches in and out of the red chairs. Blake Shelton is the only coach who has been around since the beginning, so it makes sense that he’s also won the most seasons.

The only other cast member that has been around since the beginning of the show,

Read on for a breakdown of which coach and contestant won each season.

Contestants & Coaches Who Won ‘The Voice’

During the first few seasons of The Voice, the show was still finding its rhythm and introduced a number of coaches, bringing a variety of genres and talented artists to the homes of viewers.

Season 1: Javier Colon, Team Adam

Javier Colon-Time After Time (The Voice)The Voice Blind Audutions Javier Colon-Time After Time 2011-05-25T13:14:35Z

Javier Colon took home the win in season one of The Voice, taking home the win over Casey Weston, who was also on Team Adam.

Season 2: Jermaine Paul, Team Blake

Jermaine Paul – The Voice Blind Audition 2015-11-08T01:45:51Z

Starting off the rivalry between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, Jermaine Paul took home the win in season two of The Voice. Paul had previously worked as a backup vocalist, so it’s no surprise he took home the title.

Season 3: Cassadee Pope, Team Blake

Cassadee Pope's Blind Audition "Torn" – The VoiceCassadee Pope sings "Torn" – Blind Audition – The Voice. 2013-08-10T13:59:31Z

Team Blake’s second win came courtesy of Cassadee Pope, who is now one of the most popular winners of The Voice. Pope still releases albums and is a fixture in the music industry.

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery, Team Blake

Danielle Bradbery 'Mean 2013-09-05T21:06:00Z

Danielle Bradbery was Team Blake’s third winner of The Voice, and she was the youngest artist to win the title at just 16 years old.

Season 5: Tessanne Chin, Adam Levine

Tessanne Chin – Try | The Voice USA 2013 Season 5Tessanne Chin – Try | The Voice USA 2013 Season 5 #Try #TessaneChin #TheVoice 2020-06-04T00:15:00Z

Tessanne Chin brought the title back to Team Adam after three consecutive seasons with Team Blake, causing their rivalry to heat up even more.

Season 6: Josh Kaufman, Team Usher

Josh Kaufman One More Try The Voice Blind AuditionEdition Position Name 1 3º–4º lugar Vicci Martinez 1 Beverly McClellan 1 2º lugar Dia Frampton 1 1º lugar Javier Colon 2 3º lugar Tony Lucca 2 2º lugar Juliet Simms 2 1º lugar Jermaine Paul 3 4º lugar Trevin Hunte 3 3º lugar Nicholas David 3 2º lugar Terry McDermott 3 1º lugar Cassadee… 2017-09-02T22:24:10Z

Season six was the first season that wasn’t won by either Blake Shelton or Adam Levine, instead going to Team Usher. Usher later returned as a mega mentor for season 19 of the show.

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd, Team Blake

Craig Wayne Boyd – The Whiskey Ain't Workin' (The Voice 2014 Blind Audition)'The Voice' winner, Craig Wayne Boyd 2014 blind audition. Keep up with Craig Wayne Boyd online: facebook.com/craigwayneboyd/ twitter.com/CWBYall instagram.com/cwbyall/ craigwayneboyd.com/ 2016-06-04T16:49:01Z

Blake Shelton brought the title back home after two seasons away with country singer Craig Wayne Boyd. This marked Shelton’s fourth win of the show.

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks, Team Pharrell Williams

The Voice 2015 Blind Audition Sawyer Fredericks I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow 2017-07-08T23:56:37Z

Season 8 marked the first time Pharrell Williams won as a coach on The Voice with the help of musician Sawyer Fredericks. Fredericks was just 16 years old when he took home the title and he set the iTunes sales record for the series when he was on the show.

Season 9: Jordan Smith, Team Adam Levine

Jordan Smith – The Voice JourneyJordan Smith – The Voice 2015 Winner 2015-12-21T02:23:17Z

Adam Levine loved Jordan Smith from the time of his first audition, and he brought the title of The Voice back to Team Adam for the third time. Fans love Smith, as his recordings reached the top of the iTunes charts throughout the season.

Season 10: Alisan Porter, Team Christina Aguilera

The Voice 2016 Blind Audition Alisan Porter Blue Bayou 2018-01-11T08:42:10Z

Alison Porter won the show under the coaching of Christina Aguilera. Porter was an actress before her time on The Voice, and she was the first female to win with a female coach.

Season 11: Sundance Head, Team Blake

The Voice 2016 Blind Audition Sundance Head I ve Been Loving You Too Long 2016-10-12T23:18:37Z

Blake Shelton once again won The Voice in season 11, this time with the help of Sundance Head. Shelton beat out new coaches Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus for his fifth win.

Season 12: Chris Blue, Team Alicia Keys

Chris Blue The Tracks of My Tears The Voice Blind AuditionEdition Position Name 1 3º–4º lugar Vicci Martinez 1 Beverly McClellan 1 2º lugar Dia Frampton 1 1º lugar Javier Colon 2 3º lugar Tony Lucca 2 2º lugar Juliet Simms 2 1º lugar Jermaine Paul 3 4º lugar Trevin Hunte 3 3º lugar Nicholas David 3 2º lugar Terry McDermott 3 1º lugar Cassadee… 2017-09-02T22:22:14Z

Alicia Keys took home her first win in season 12 with the help of soul musician Chris Blue. Keys was a coach alongside Levine, Shelton and Gwen Stefani that season.

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski, Team Blake

The Voice 2017 Knockout – Chloe Kohanski: "Landslide"Chloe Kohanski sings Stevie Nick's "Landslide" during Knockouts. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays & Tuesdays 8/7c on NBC! » Get Chloe's Performance on iTunes: apple.co/2ifUNDj » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice… 2019-10-30T17:00:00Z

The title once again went to Blake Shelton in season 13 when he brought singer Chloe Kohanski to the finale and won against coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, and first-time coach Jennifer Hudson. This marked Team Blake’s sixth win on the show.

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli, Team Kelly

The Voice 2018 Knockout – Brynn Cartelli: "Here Comes Goodbye"Brynn Cartelli sings Rascal Flatts' "Here Comes Goodbye" during knockouts. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c on NBC! » Get Brynn's Performance on iTunes: apple.co/2GOnJAN » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2020-04-04T06:30:01Z

Brynn Cartelli signed on after her blind audition with first-time coach and music superstar Kelly Clarkson, and the decision paid off for the singer. Clarkson beat out Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine for a win in her first season of the show.

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd, Team Kelly

Chevel Shepherd's Journey on The Voice – The Voice 2018 (Compilation)From the Blind Auditions through the Live Finale, watch all of Chevel Shepherd's performances, including her original song "Broken Hearts" here. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice… 2018-12-19T14:00:01Z

Team Kelly returned for her second season ready for another win in season 15, and she got what she asked for with the help of singer Chevel Shepherd. There was a fifth coach in season 15, meaning that Clarkson had to beat out more people to take home the win, and she was able to do so.

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon, Team Legend

Relive Every Performance by Voice Winner Maelyn Jarmon – The Voice 2019 (Compilation)Relive every incredible performance by the 2019 winner of The Voice, Team Legend's Maelyn Jarmon. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The… 2019-05-22T18:35:18Z

John Legend sampled some of Clarkson’s beginner’s luck in his first season on The Voice when he took home the title alongside singer Maelyn Jarmon. Adam Levine left the show following season 16, so Legend won in Levine’s last season.

Season 17: Jake Hoot, Team Kelly

All of Jake Hoot's Performances Leading to His Big Season 17 Win – The Voice 2019The Voice Season 17 winner Jake Hoot kept things country through his big win. 0:00 – Luke Combs' “When It Rains It Pours” 1:41 – Willie Nelson’s “Always on My Mind,” covered by Jake Hoot and Steve Knill 4:07 – Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” 6:04 – Reba McEntire’s “You Lie” 8:06 – Loggins and… 2019-12-20T03:35:57Z

Kelly Clarkson took home her third win with Jake Hoot, who she has since released a duet with. Clarkson beat out coaches Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend for this win.

Season 18: Todd Tilghman, Team Blake

Todd Tilghman – Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band's "We've Got Tonight" – Voice Blind AuditionsTodd Tilghman performs "We've Got Tonight" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/… 2020-02-25T01:19:38Z

Team Blake once again rose to the top in season 18 with country singer Todd Tilghman. Season 18 was Nick Jonas’s first as a coach, and he came close to winning, though Shelton ultimately beat him out his first time in the coaching chair. This marked Shelton’s seventh win, making him the most successful coach on the show to date.

Season 19: Carter Rubin, Team Gwen

The Best of Voice Champion Carter Rubin's Performances – The Voice 2020From the Blind Auditions to the finale of The Voice, it's the best performances from Carter Rubin. » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » The Voice Premieres Monday, March 1st 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Now: bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice… 2020-12-17T20:00:06Z

Gwen Stefani once again returned for season 19 of The Voice, and she took home her first win with teen prodigy Carter Rubin, who had been a fan-favorite since his beautiful blind audition. Following the win, Stefani announced she would once again be leaving the show, and Nick Jonas would be making his return in season 20, hoping to take home his first win.

Which Coaches Have Won the Most Often?

Going into season 20 of The Voice, there is only one coach on the panel who has yet to win the show: Nick Jonas.

Here’s where we stand going into the new season:

Blake Shelton: 7 wins

Kelly Clarkson: 3 wins

John Legend: 1 win

Nick Jonas: 0 wins

The Voice returns to NBC on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Their Gifts for Season 20 Team Members