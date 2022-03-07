WATCH: Former ‘Voice’ Contestant Auditions for ‘American Idol’

Season 18 “The Voice” contestant Allegra Miles has moved on and decided to try her hand at a different competition show.

The singer auditioned for “American Idol” season 20, with her audition airing on March 6, 2022.

Miles revealed on her Instagram, where she has over 40,000 followers, that she auditioned for “American Idol” in 2022.

She also organized a watch party with friends and family for her “American Idol” audition.

“I’ll be playing 2 sets of all originals with my band, and my insanely talented friends will be playing sets as well – swipe to see how stacked the lineup is,” she wrote.

Miles made it through to the top 9 of “The Voice” when she competed on the show as a part of Nick Jonas’s team. She sang “Overjoyed,” but she did not receive enough votes from viewers to make it through to the next round, losing out to Thunderstorm Artis, the Team Nick artist who made it through to the finals.

When GoldDerby ran a poll of “The Voice” viewers, 52% thought the singer-songwriter was robbed of a spot in the finale. The season was ultimately won by Team Kelly Clarkson’s Todd Tilghman.

Miles auditioned for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, and she impressed all three of them. During her audition, she sang an original song titled “Tainted.”

“You look like an artist, you sound like an artist, you must be an artist,” Richie told the contestant.

“When you went into that next gear, those are the moments we look for to know this person is going to be able to compete,” Perry shared.

The judges were obviously impressed with Miles’ talent after her performance, though her audition was not aired at its full length.

“I want it to go down in history that I was the first one to say ‘yes,'” Richie added.

After the auditions, each of the contestants go through Hollywood Week, where they perform in front of the judges once again in hopes of making it through to the Showcase round of the competition.

If they make it through to the showcase, they travel along with the judges, host, and mentor to Hawaii, where they perform once again for the judges with the backing of a full band for the first time. Those performances are what determine who ultimately makes it through to the season’s live shows.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the later part of “American Idol” season 20 follow.

Miles Makes It to Hollywood Week

Spoilers posted by reliable spoiler site TheIdolPad.com have revealed that Miles makes it to the top 24 of the competition, which is currently filming.

Miles has made the top 24, and her song choice for that performance has also been revealed. Miles sang “Adore You” by Harry Styles for her top 24 performance.

Miles often releases videos of her singing on Instagram, including songs that she’s written.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

