‘The Voice’ Season 18 Alum Makes ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Top 24

Season 18 “The Voice” contestant Allegra Miles has moved on and decided to try her hand at a different competition show. The singer auditioned for “American Idol” season 20 and will appear on the show in 2022.

Miles revealed on her Instagram, where she has over 40,000 followers, that she auditioned for “American Idol” in 2022.

“sooooooooooo… i may or may not have auditioned for @americanidol :)

tune into ABC on February 27th to find out what happens,” she wrote, alongside photos of her at the taping and a meme.

After the auditions, each of the contestants go through Hollywood Week, where they perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in hopes of making it through to the Showcase round of the competition.

If they make it through to the showcase, they travel along with the judges, host, and mentor to Hawaii, where they perform once again for the judges with the backing of a full band for the first time. Those performances are what determine who ultimately makes it through to the season’s live shows.

Mild spoilers for season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” follow.

Spoilers Reveal That Miles Makes ‘American Idol’ Season 20’s Top 24

Spoilers posted by reliable spoiler site TheIdolPad.com have revealed that Miles makes it to the top 24 of the competition, which is currently filming.

Miles has made the top 24, and her song choice for that performance has also been revealed. Miles sang “Adore You” by Harry Styles for her top 24 performance.

Miles often releases videos of her singing on Instagram, including songs that she’s written.

Miles made it through to the top 9 of “The Voice” when she competed on the show as a part of Nick Jonas’s team. She sang “Overjoyed,” but she did not receive enough votes from viewers to make it through to the next round, losing out to Thunderstorm Artis, the Team Nick artist who made it through to the finals.

When GoldDerby ran a poll of “The Voice” viewers, 52% thought the singer-songwriter was robbed of a spot in the finale. The season was ultimately won by Team Kelly Clarkson’s Todd Tilghman.

Jimmie Allen & Bebe Rexha Are Season 20 Mentors

Because she made the top 24, it’s likely that Miles will be meeting either Bebe Rexha or Jimmie Allen, who have both signed on as guest mentors for the season.

Jimmie Allen posted that he’s joining “American Idol” on his Instagram account alongside a video with Minnie Mouse.

“Hey y’all, Jimmie Allen here. I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season! Tune in and catch me at @disneyaulani. Hope y’all are as pumped as I am for this year’s talent,” Allen wrote in the announcement.

Bebe Rexha also announced her involvement.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be a guest mentor on @americanidol for the iconic 20th season!” she wrote in the post.

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

