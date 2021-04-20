WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Team Blake Knockout Ends in ‘Tie,’ Nick Jonas Gets Incredible Steal

NBC’s “The Voice” premiered the Knockout round on Monday, April 19, 2021, forcing the coaches to make tough decisions between some of their remaining contestants.

Coaches Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend paired up each of their remaining contestants to sing in a head-to-head battle. Each of the coaches was equipped with one steal, but there were no more saves available, meaning that contestants who lose the Knockout have less of a chance of moving forward in the competition.

Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg joined “The Voice” for the Knockout round, mentoring contestants as they prepared their performances for the coaches. In one particularly close battle, Blake Shelton was left with a hard decision.

Blake Shelton Said This Knockout Was Nearly a Tie

For Team Blake, contestants Pete Mroz and Andrew Marshall were paired up.

Marshall Chose to Sing “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz for his performance, and he delivered on many parts of the song. The coaches were particularly impressed with his incredible falsetto near the end of the song.

Mroz went out of his usual wheelhouse and delivered a casual rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” and the coaches loved what he did with the song.

Unfortunately for Team Blake, a knockout round this close meant that it was a hard decision when Shelton had to decide who would be moving forward in the competition and who would be getting sent home or at least off of Team Blake ahead of the live shows.

Legend thought the battle was “extremely close to being even,” and Clarkson said that she thought Pete Mroz won the Knockout.

“You’re just, like, meandering around the stage, nailing all these high parts,” Clarkson shared. “I think I’d lean toward Pete just because I gravitate toward your voice.”

When Shelton had a chance to speak, he said that he knew it would be a tough decision since both of the singers did so well.

“I honestly think that you guys both had great moments, it almost comes down to a tie here,” Shelton said.

He did ultimately choose to go with Pete Mroz, meaning he would move on to the live playoff round of the competition.

Nick Jonas Got One Contestant Back on His Team

Andrew Marshall started out his journey on “The Voice” as a member of Team Nick, but when the Battle Round came around, Jonas chose Marshall’s direct competitor. Luckily for Marshall, he was stolen by Team Blake and made his way into the Knockout Round.

This time around, however, Jonas wasn’t letting Marshall slip away.

“Andrew, I miss you a lot, I’ve wrestled with it since we last saw each other and feel like I made the right choice, but when you come out with a performance that solid, I don’t know,” Jonas said. “If I had to pick, which I know I have to, Andrew, I think you won this knockout.”

When host Carson Daly asked Marshall if he had anything to say to his coach, Jonas didn’t even let him finish his sentence before hitting his button for the steal.

“What would you like to say to your coach?!” Jonas exclaimed.

When asked why he chose to steal Andrew, Jonas said, “He’s got to come home! I was dealt a really bad hand that I dealt myself on the Battle round, and Blake made a terrible choice, and I have to capitalize on that and have Andrew back on my team.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

