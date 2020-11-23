Is Adam Levine Still Friends with Blake Shelton After Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Adam Levine left NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice years ago, but he stayed in touch with his fellow coaches including his best friend on set Blake Shelton.

Now, reports are surfacing that the men aren’t close anymore, according to OK Magazine. A source told the outlet that the two superstars don’t keep in touch anymore.

“There was a lot of talk between them about keeping in touch and hanging after Adam left the show [in 2019],” the insider told OK Magazine but said neither of the men have made an effort to do that.

Levine Reportedly Felt Left Out When Gwen Stefani Joined ‘The Voice’

The same insider told OK Magazine that Levine felt left out when Gwen Stefani joined The Voice and she and Blake Shelton closer.

“Adam saw Blake getting wrapped up in Gwen’s world and felt like the odd man out,” the source told OK.

They added that Levine “simply wasn’t having as much fun” on The Voice “since he and Blake were no longer close.” The source also said Levine might not be invited to Stefani and Shelton’s wedding, which will be taking place in 2020 or 2021.

Shelton Joked that Levine Could Kiss His Butt

After Levine left the show, Entertainment Tonight reported that Shelton joked about Levine’s departure and said he was ready to “duke it out” with him, though he was happy with the fact that his long-time girlfriend Gwen Stefani was now on the show.

“Adam’s not on the show and I want him to know that he can still kiss my (expletive) wherever he is right now,” Shelton joked, before saying he “couldn’t be happier” that Stefani signed onto the show.

In May 2019, Levine announced that he would be leaving The Voice and Stefani would step back in as a coach in his place.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine told Ellen later that he misses the show and would love to return, despite the fact that he loves doing little more than sitting around the house way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

He will not be returning to the show anytime soon, however. Nick Jonas is set to return once again to replace Gwen Stefani for the spring 2021 season.

On November 17, 2020, The Voice announced that Nick Jonas will be returning to the show for season 20. Season 20 is currently being filmed and will air early on in 2021. Jonas will be joining returning coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton is the only original coach left on The Voice. The four original coaches were Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. All of the original coaches other than Shelton have been off the show for at least two years.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 20