‘The Voice’ Viewers ‘Annoyed’ With One Coach

Some viewers of NBC’s “The Voice” are annoyed with one of the coaches because they believe fans of the artist are voting their contestants through even though they do not believe the contestants are as talented as others in the top 10.

Coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson each have multiple contestants remaining going into the top 10 results show, which airs on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. When it comes to Grande, however, some fans think that her remaining artists are weaker than the others.

Grande’s remaining artists are Holly Forbes, who she stole from another coach ahead of live shows, and father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen. Some fans think that Jim and Sasha Allen should not still be in the competition with vocalists who are as talented as the other contestants.

Fans Are ‘Annoyed’ By Grande’s Fans

Some fans are annoyed by Grande’s fanbase, as one Reddit thread details.

“Is anyone else annoyed by Ariana fans?” the post’s title reads. The poster then outlined the reasons they have been annoyed even though they were previously excited to see Grande as a coach on the show.

“What annoys me is that this is a singing competition, not the ‘Ariana Show,'” they write in the post. “I know a lot of her fanbase is young, but I kinda expected a little more professionalism from her supporters. I know a lot of them watch for Aria only, but for people who watch the show for actual contestants, it can get quite upsetting when everything is just about her.”

The post says that Grande is a new addition to the show and it will be there after she leaves. They also write that the show offers money and a recording contract, which is a big deal. They also add that there are hurtful comments about the other coaches on YouTube performances and that they hope that Grande is replaced next season.

Viewers Want The Show To Be About Talent

People on the thread responded in agreement.

“The annoying ones are the ones who are voting for her team just because they are her team, but I think it’s presumptuous to believe all of the fans watching just because Ariana is on the show also only vote for her team,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “I agree, I loved the experience till knockouts. Even a first few lives. Last week when Gymani lost to J&S, that was a real bummer. Idk. It’s not that J&S are bad, but Gymani deserved to proceed ahead.”

The new rules of the competition mean that not all of the coaches has to have an artist make it through to the finale, which means that Grande could presumably get there without any of her artists left in the competition.

“I think the Ariana fans kinda gives this kind of pressure that the voice should make at least one of her team reach the finale, but yeah it’s kind of annoying,” another person wrote.

There are only a few weeks left in “The Voice” season 21. The Tuesday, November 30 episode will narrow the playing field down to 8 contestants, they’ll perform the following week, and then the top 4 or 5 artists will make it through to the show’s finale.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

