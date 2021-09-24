How Ariana Grande Already Broke Her Contract on ‘The Voice’

This season on “The Voice,” Ariana Grande joins Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson as a coach.

The blind auditions are currently underway, where the coaches draft contestants onto their teams in the hopes of selecting the performer that will win this season. Once the auditions are over, this season’s teams will be solidified.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Grande revealed, “I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time.” Grande technically isn’t supposed to communicate with her team members outside of show tapings. But, the “Positions” singer says she can’t resist.

“I’ve broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them (Team Ariana) all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry,'” Grande said.

Grande is also waiting patiently for all the blind audition episodes to air so she can follow all of her team members on Instagram.

“I love my #teamariana and i am waiting quite impatiently to be able to follow them all on instagram and to show you their work and for the world to fall in love with them the way i have,” Grande wrote on Instagram before the season premiere.

Grande Has Yet to Use Her Block

During the blind auditions, each coach gets one opportunity to block another coach from getting a contestant on their team. In the first two episodes of season 21, Grande was still getting used to fighting for her favorite performers. She’s the only coach who has yet to use her block.

Legend used his block to prevent Grande from getting Joshua Vacanti on her team. On the show, Grande said she had no idea it would feel like such a personal attack to be blocked.

What are the Teams So Far?

With two nights of blind auditions down, “The Voice” coaches’ teams are growing. Here’s who is on each coach’s roster so far.

Team Ariana

So far, the newbie coach has Katie Rae (a mom who spoke about her experience with Postpartum Depression in her pre-show interview), Katherine Ann Mohler, registered nurse Vaughn Mugol, Chavon Rodgers, and father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen on her team.

Team Blake

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton is in it to win it. He wants only the best on Team Blake. His roster so far is Wendy Moten (she got a four-chair-turn after her audition), 19-year-old Peedy Chavis, country singer Lana Scott, and 15-year-old Hailey Green.

Team Legend

The contestants on Team Legend thus far are cancer survivor Jonathan Mouton, college sophomore Jack Rogan, Joshua Vacanti (Legend blocked Grande after hearing Vacanti sing “Into the Unknown from “Frozen 2”), Samuel Harness, and Navy veteran Paris Winningham.

Team Kelly

Clarkson has two four-chair-turn contestants on her team: Gymani and the sibling act Girl Named Tom’s. Clarkson’s other team members thus far are country singer Kinsey Rose (Clarkson blocked Shelton to get her), and bilingual artist Carolina Alonso.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

READ NEXT: John Legend’s Wife Says Him Being on ‘The Voice’ With Ariana Grande Is ‘Awkward’