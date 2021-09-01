Why Ariana Grande Has Her Own Special Buzzer On ‘The Voice’

Pop superstar Ariana Grande will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as a coach on the upcoming season of “The Voice.”

Grande joining the show is a big deal. According to Billboard, Grande “has the fourth-most career Hot 100 hits among women.” The singer also has a whopping 263 million Instagram followers (for reference, “The Voice” coach with the next amount of followers is John Legend with 13.8 million).

“The Voice” is gaining a living legend with Grande. Maybe that’s why she has her very own hilarious buzzer on the show. In a first look trailer for the new season, Grande presses her buzzer to get Legend to stop trying to convince a contestant to join his team over hers. A soundbite of Grande singing “Thank U, Next” immediately plays, causing the audience to laugh and cheer.

“You’re fighting dirty now, I like that,” Legend says. Shelton gives Grande a fist bump for utilizing the buzzer perfectly.





The Buzzer Is A Nod to a Grande Song

Grande’s special buzzer is a clip from her 2018 single “Thank U, Next” which became the singer’s first-ever number one hit. The song’s music video took the internet by storm with its recreation of popular scenes from romantic comedies “Mean Girls,” “Legally Blonde,” “Bring It On,” and “13 Going On 30.”

The other coaches on “The Voice” know that they have their work cut out for them competing against Grande this season. But Shelton, who has coached eight winners of the show thus far, isn’t giving up so easily. “Ariana fans, bring it on! I’m not afraid of Ariana. They pay me to win,” the country musician said in an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the trailer for the new season, Shelton says he is “extending an olive branch” to the pop star and that whenever he isn’t vying for a contestant to join his team, he’ll try to help Grande make her case.

“That’s Ariana Grande, by the way, look how awesome she is,” Shelton says to a contestant in the trailer. “What’s happening, why is he being nice,” Ariana quips. Legend tells her not to trust it, to which she replies, “I don’t.”

Who Are The Battle Rounds Advisors This Season?

Each season on “The Voice,” contestants who get through the blind auditions must engage in a battle round. Contestants from each team (Team Legend, Team Shelton, etc.) must sing the same song together onstage and try to stand out.

During the Battle Rounds, each coach has an advisor to help them work with their team and make decisions. Grande will be joined by Broadway sensation Kristin Chenoweth, Clarkson will be joined by country musician Jason Aldean, Legend will be joined by singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, and Shelton will be joined by country musician Dierks Bentley.

When Does ‘The Voice’ Return?

New episodes of “The Voice” begin on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Fully vaccinated individuals can get tickets to attend live tapings of the show.

