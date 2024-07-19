Former ‘Voice’ Coach Caught in the Middle of Crazy Rumor

Former “Voice” coach Ariana Grande’s brother defended her after some TikTok users accused her of being a cannibal.

“HAHAHAHAHAHA. Wow! This might be the most creative and lowest y’all have ever gone. Reaching new depths daily,” Frankie Grande posted on X on July 11.

“Listen, I know my sister’s been eating the girls up for years but this a bit extreme!

Besides, she’s vegan. See you on tour,” he added.

His comments came after a few different posts popped up on social media sites that suggested that Ariana Grande was hiding a big secret. The rumors started after someone said that a home that was previously owned by the “God Is a Woman” singer had human remains inside.

TikTok Users Facilitated the Rumors About Ariana Grande

The rumor about Ariana Grande’s home went viral — and it seems some people have fallen for it.

“So, am I the only one that was today years old when they found out that Ariana Grande sold a home, back like in 2017, 2018, some [expletive] like that. Where the police found human remains and evidence of cannibalism in there? [Expletive] the media did a great job at hiding that ‘cuz boy, what the [expletive]?” a TikTok user said in a video that was shared on X. The original video appears to have been deleted.

Many fans on X defended Ariana Grande and called out the TikTok user for spreading information without any evidence. However, in a screenshot of the original post (also shared on X), it seems as though some fans believed the rumors.

Said rumors seemed to stem from Ariana Grande’s sit down on Penn Badgley’s “Podcrushed” podcast. She recalled a time when someone asked her who she’d have dinner with if she could choose anyone — and she said Jeffrey Dahmer.

“Like, you know, maybe with a third party or something. I have questions. I want to, I have a lot to, I don’t know,” she said, adding that she finds Dahmer “fascinating.”

Fans Reacted to Frankie Grande’s Comments on Reddit

Following Frankie Grande’s comments about his sister, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“Making up stupid rumors has been a joke (an absolutely hilarious one in my opinion) there was one about Taylor Swift back when Eras Tour tickets went on sale that her and Harry Styles committed vehicular manslaughter (since Taylor alludes to Styles’s bad driving multiple times on her album 1989) Frankie, it’s not their fault you don’t have a good sense of humor,” one person wrote.

“Now why would Frankie lie and say she’s vegan Ariana confirmed herself in 2017 on Zach Zang’s podcast that she isn’t vegan anymore. She Just recently got take out from that non vegan place and got some type of lettuce bowl with bacon and cheese in it,” someone else said.

“Of all the things to address. It’s a joke that everybody gets hit with as a celebrity? Everybody knows that this is an ongoing joke,” a third comment read.

“She isn’t a vegan for sure, but she may be plant based still. Lol I have friends who are vegan who go with me for Korean bbq and eat beforehand. They just go with our group to be social. Ari isn’t vegan for a lot of reasons, but this isn’t necessarily one of them,” a fourth Redditor added.

