WATCH: Ariana Grande Breaks Down Following ‘Powerhouse’ Battle on ‘The Voice’

Every celebrity who has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” has gone through the Battle Rounds, where they have to pit two of their talented contestants against one another to decide who gets to move on in the competition.

For Ariana Grande, the newest coach on the set, that decision was especially difficult for the first two members of her team that competed in a Battle. The coach placed singers Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae together and had them sing “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough).”

The partnership brought about an amazing performance from both of the women, and the coaches were all impressed with the vocal powerhouses on the stage ahead of them.

Grande, who has said on “The Voice” that she was worried she would get too attached to her contestants, had a very hard time after the performance.

“Oh my goodness, I love the build, you know, how you both started off in this mellow-ish phase and then this powerhouse,” John Legend started after the performance ended.

The camera then panned over to Grande, who was obviously in tears and going through some feelings.

Legend went on to compliment Bella about her vibrato and holding high notes, saying that he’d been unsure if Katie Rae would be able to respond to it in a compelling way.

“And wow, Katie Rae, my Lord,” Legend added. “Your tone is, like, so good… It’s hard because [Ariana] is a new coach and this is the hardest part of what we do. And it’s hard when you two make it so difficult by giving such a powerhouse performance.”

Legend said he would side with Katie Rae.

Kelly Clarkson said she loved the “drama” of the performance at the beginning.

“Bella, you’re insane, but there’s something captivating about that sultry lower end on Katie that I love so much,” Clarkson shared.

Blake Shelton did not agree with the other two coaches, sharing that he was actually leaning toward Bella.

When it was Grande’s turn to talk, she had a hard time getting words out to the contestants while they both teared up and Clarkson fanned her face to keep herself from crying.

“I don’t want to get too emotional, but I adore you both so much,” she shared. “You’re both so consistently phenomenal, and there’s nothing to be fixed, ever. Every single time we ran it was stunningly perfect. There’s nothing that either of you can’t sing.”

She added that the song she chose meant a lot to her because she and her mom used to sing it together in the car.

“I literally talked to my therapist about this,” Grande said.

Grande chose Katie Rae as the winner of the battle, but she went on to share Bella DeNapoli to keep her on her team for the next round of the competition.

Grande also got teared up later on when Chavon Rodgers and David Vogel performed together.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

