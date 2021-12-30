‘The Voice’ Judge Concerns Fans After Deleting Twitter

Ariana Grande deleted her Twitter account just ahead of the Christmas holidays, leaving fans concerned.

According to Cosmopolitan, Grande deactivated the social media account on December 24, 2021, without forewarning her fans. The star’s Instagram account is still active.

As highlighted by People, Grande’s followers instantly jumped to a number of conclusions. The outlet wrote, “Some wondered if cyberbullying could be the culprit, or whether Grande wants a fresh social media feed to announce a new project. Whatever the reason, it appears she won’t be sending out any updates via Twitter anytime soon.”

To date, Grande has an impressive 285 million followers on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty

A few weeks ago, Grande launched a makeup line called r.e.m. beauty.

The company’s “about us” page includes a note from Grande that reads, “it means so much to me to be able to create a product line for absolutely everybody and anybody who wants to wear it and feel incredible. Make up is so personal and to have the opportunity to help people feel even more beautiful than they already are in their own skin, and also to just provide tools that support and encourage people in their creativity and self-expression is a gift that I’ll never take for granted.”

When she sat down with Allure, Grande added, “Eyes are our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything… They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

Is Ariana Grande Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Grande joined Season 21 of “The Voice” for its most recent season, joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

There is no clarity as to who will be joining the show’s next season, but the question of whether or not Grande will ever return to “The Voice” has surfaced.

Grande, as fans are aware, did not have any finalists on “The Voice.”

In September, Grande told E! Online that the show is more difficult than it looks.

Speaking to E! Online, Grande shared, “You watch it on TV and you think you know, ‘OK, I’m going get in there and it’s going to be easy whatever.’ But it’s so hard. [The other coaches] are so seasoned and so great at it.”

Girl Named Tom was named the most recent winner of “The Voice.” The band, featuring Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20, was coached by Kelly Clarkson.

In a statement uploaded to the groups’ Instagram on December 14, they wrote, “We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you,” they said. “We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!”

To date, Blake Shelton has been part of every season of “The Voice,” and has taken home eight winning trophies.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Grande will star in the “Wicked” movie alongside Cynthia Erivo. Grande will play Glinda while Erivo will play the role of Elphaba.