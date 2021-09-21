WATCH: Ariana Grande Convinces First Singer to Join Her Team on ‘The Voice’: ‘I Will Have a Baby For You’

Ariana Grande made her debut as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” on the Monday, September 20 premiere of season 21, and she brought out the big guns right away when it came to persuading hopefuls to join her team.

During the second Blind Audition of the season, which featured singer Katie Rae singing Maren Morris’s “The Bones.” Before the audition began, Rae talked about the difficulties she experienced after giving birth to her now 3-year-old son, and she said that that’s when she started adoring Morris’s music.

She ended up earning three chair turns from the coaches with Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all hitting the button for her. Blake Shelton, on the other hand, refrained.

It was clear from the start that Grande really wanted Rae to join her team, and she was going to do anything that she could in order to get her there.

When Rae told the coaches she had a hard time after giving birth to her son and that that’s how she discovered Maren Morris’s music, Clarkson shared that she has a five-year-old.

Grande said that she would also have a baby if she needed to in order to get Rae to join her team.

“I’m not, but I would!” she said before adding that she was kidding.

Legend added, “I would try my best to have a baby for you as well.”

Grande Went to Extremes

At one point when Legend was trying to get Rae to pick him, Grande hit her big red button, and her song “Thank U, Next” started playing, much to Clarkson’s delight. She nearly fell down because she was laughing so hard at Grande.

“I trust all of your instincts, I only want to help you execute your vision of yourself as an artist,” Grande promised. “I might be new here, but I have a lot of experience as well. I’ve crammed a lot into a 10-year period of my life. I’ve been to hell and back. We can work together and create and sing, and I’d be your coach.”

Legend said that he loves that “The Voice” gives mothers an opportunity to pursue their career.

“What I’d really like to say, if you guys are finished pandering, is who do you pick as your coach?” Shelton added after a lot of arguing back and forth.

Rae answered, “I really love you all, but I think I’m going to go with Ariana.”

“I finally got my first artist,” Grande told the camera. “She and I have some of the same influences. I’m so excited that she’s on my team. You have no idea!”

She also gave Rae a gift in the form of an adorable “Team Ariana” lunchbox that included supplements, teas and honey packets to help soothe artist’s voice.

“I love to know that people are singing technically properly,” she said. “I want my artists to have longevity.”

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

