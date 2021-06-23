Details on Ariana Grande’s First Day Filming ‘The Voice’: Report

Filming for season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” began filming on Monday, June 21. The season sees the return of long-time host Carson Daly, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as well as the premiere for new coach Ariana Grande.

The show is now filming with a live studio audience, which is a pivot from the past season. Tickets to see the show in person are available online. At the time of writing, the tickets for June 24 and 25, which are both Blind Audition episodes, are sold out.

Requirements to be in the audience include having a negative COVID test no more than two days before the event and being fully vaccinated.

Grande replaced Nick Jonas, who spent two non-consecutive seasons in the coaching seat on “The Voice.” The “Positions” singer announced that she would be joining the cast in March 2021.

“surprise!!!” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her on the big red chair. “I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! @nickjonas we will miss you.”

Grande’s First Day Was Reportedly ‘Sweet’

According to a report by E! Online, Grande and the other coaches shared banter and the interactions were sweet.

“Ariana was so fun and sweet,” a source told the outlet. “She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were taking selfies. It was so cute.”

Another source told the outlet that Grande and Shelton were “so funny together.”

The coaches each previously said they were excited for Grande to join the cast.

After the news of her joining the show, the other coaches warned her about what to expect once she steps into Blind Auditions for the first time.

During his interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Jonas warned Grande about one thing when it comes to coaching. When asked if he had any advice, he started out by saying no, but then he added some context.

“No,” he started. “I mean, Ariana – as we all know – is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach.”

He later added, “not to trust any one of you,” referring to Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton, who were all on set with him.

“You could at least warn her about who she’s probably gonna sit next to,” Clarkson told him, pointing at Shelton.

Legend added, “She watches the show though. She knows about Blake [Shelton]!”

When Clarkson talked about Grande joining the show, Clarkson told an audience member that they should audition for “The Voice” but not choose one certain team, per ET Canada.

“And if you pick Ariana Grande [as your coach], I will kick your a**,” Clarkson shared. “Cause she is definitely my biggest competition next season. They said she was signing on, and I was like, ‘We’re all going to lose.’

Grande Shared Some Getting Ready Snaps

Grande posted three photos of her “outtakes” from “The Voice” as well as some makeup that she seemed to be trying out for the show.

The star posed in a flower-like blouse, a matching high-waisted skirt and thigh-high boots. The meme that she posted with the outfit featured Spongebob Squarepants in boots that matched Grande’s.

The newly-married superstar received a lot of comments on her photos including one from MTV calling her “miss squarepants!!!” and “The Voice” official account writing, “ICONIC!!”

Grande also took to her Instagram stories to show a photo of one of her dogs who seemed to be on set at the show.

