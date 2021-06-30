‘The Voice’ Coach Giving Away $1 Million in Free Therapy

Ariana Grande, music superstar and newest coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” is donating $1 million for fans who want to go to therapy but cannot afford it.

Grande announced the partnership with BetterHelp on her Instagram.

“thrilled to be working with @betterhelp to give away $1,000,000 of free therapy,” Grande wrote. “While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self-judgement in doing so!”

Grande and BetterHelp Partnered for One Free Month of Therapy for New Users

Grande continued on her post, writing, “I hope that you’ll take advantage of this opportunity and go to betterhelp.com/ariana to be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month. After that, you’ll have the choice to renew and continue. I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue.”

She concluded, “Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise! Thank you so much to @betterhelp and I can’t wait to do more work together.”

BetterHelp is an online therapy platform that, according to its website, provides “affordable, private online counseling” where users can talk with a licensed, professional therapist online.

According to Billboard, people who use the code will also have the chance to renew for an additional month for 15% off.

BetterHelp has since announced that they are doubling the amount, meaning that $2 million in free therapy will be given away because of the partnership.

Grande Has Been Open About Her Mental Health Journey

For Mental Health Awareness Month in May 2021, Grande opened up with her fans on Instagram about her desire to end the stigma around talking about mental health.

“here’s to ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help,” she wrote. “healing isn’t linear, fun, quick, or at all easy but we are here and we’ve got to commit to making this time as healthy, peaceful and beautiful as possible. The work is so hard but we are capable and worth it. Sending so much love and strength.”

In June 2018, Grande opened up to Vogue UK about her mental health and the PTSD she experienced following the bombing that happened at her Manchester, England concert in 2017. The bombing killed 22 people and wounded hundreds, according to CNN.

“It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss,” Grande told Vogue UK. “But, yeah, it’s a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything. I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

She said that she has always had anxiety but hadn’t ever talked about it before because she “thought everyone had it.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Hardest Part of Her Career