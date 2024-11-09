Fans Rally Behind Ariana Grande After ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Grammy ‘Snub’

Fans are rallying behind former “Voice” coach and singer Ariana Grande after she was snubbed by the 2025 Grammys for Album of the Year.

“JUSTICE FOR HER AND ETERNAL SUNSHINE! No wonder she wants to focus on acting, SHE WAS ROBBED!” a fan wrote on X. “SHE DESERVED TEN THIS ALBUM IS A MASTERPIECE,” wrote another fan.

According to TMZ, the 2025 Grammy nominations “had some jaw-dropping snubs — including of Ariana Grande.” Her album “Eternal Sunshine” failed to earn a nomination for Album of the Year, TMZ reported, although she did receive three other nominations.

TMZ reported that Grande may have been hurt by lack of a “full throttle” promotional campaign because she was busy with the movie “Wicked.”

Fans Called It a ‘Joke’ & ‘Disgrace’ That Ariana Grande Didn’t Receive More Nominations

Fans rallied behind Grande, saying she should have been nominated for more Grammy awards, especially Album of the Year. “What a disgrace, to this institution! 😢😭💔😳” wrote one person.

“The grammys nominated ai vocals of the Beatles over ariana grande. let that sink in. AI VOCALS,” another person wrote on X.

According to TechCrunch, The Beatles were nominated for two Grammy awards after their song was “refined with the use of AI and released last year.” TechCrunch reported that Paul McCartney took one of Lennon’s demos from 1978 and used AI to clean up the recording’s poor sound quality.”

“Ariana grande not getting nominated in the main categories is a JOKE. eternal sunshine and we can’t be friends were snubbed #GRAMMYs,” wrote another person.

Wrote another fan on X, “I get it this was a joke now give us the REAL nominations where ariana grande doesn’t get snubbed #GRAMMYs.”

“I’m sorry, but Ariana Grande had the best music video of the year with, “We Can’t Be Friends” by a landslide… #Grammys #snub,” wrote another fan on X.

“I’m so tired of the @RecordingAcad constantly snubbing Ariana Grande. It seems personal and vindictive. ‘We can’t be friends’ is one of the best songs Ari has written it also should be up for record of the year. Shame on the Grammys,” a fan wrote.

Other Major Female Artists Scored Big in the 2025 Grammy Nominations

Other female artists did fare well in this year’s Grammy nominations. According to Variety, Beyonce’s album “Cowboy Carter” received 11 nominations, her best yet.

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter were each nominated in all three categories of record, song, and album of the year, Variety reported.

Roan and Carpenter also were both nominated in the category of Best New Artist, according to Variety.

In fact, Variety proclaimed that, despite the Grande snub, it is the Grammys’ “year of the woman” as women earned “six out of the eight nominations for both album of the year and record of the year.”

However, Grande was not the only major artist snubbed. According to Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa didn’t receive any nominations. In addition, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” was not nominated, Rolling Stone reported.

According to Rolling Stone, Grande has had a tough time scoring a nomination for Album of the Year, making it into that category only once, with “Thank U, Next.”