Former ‘Voice’ Coach Makes Rare Public Appearance With New Boyfriend

Former “Voice” coach Ariana Grande made her way to Sunrise, Florida, with her boyfriend Ethan Slater. The couple was spotted in the stands at Amerant Bank Arena to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Decked out in their Florida Panthers gear, Grande and Slater cheered on the home team as they took on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the finals. The duo, who met on the set of “Wicked,” appeared to be sitting in a luxury box. They were photographed laughing together in photos posted by Page Six.

The hockey game marks one of the handful of times that Grande and Slater have been seen out in public together; the two have been romantically linked since early 2023. However, there has been some confusion involving the timeline of their relationship as both Grande and Slater were married to other people when they first started working together.

It seems Grande and Slater brought some good luck with them to the game; the Panthers beat the Oilers 3-0.

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Aren’t Instagram Official Yet

Grande and Slater have done their best to keep their relationship out of the tabloids and off of social media. In fact, they haven’t really spoken out about their romance, nor have they gone Instagram official.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” a source told Us Weekly in July 2023. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company,” the source added.

More recently, Ariana Grande’s older brother has spoken out about Slater and seemingly confirmed that his sister is indeed happy with her new guy.

“I love him, he’s a very sweet guy. I’ve been a fan of him ever since seeing him in SpongeBob [the musical]. And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family,” Frankie Grande told TooFab in early June.

“He’s a great guy. Ethan’s a wonderful guy. He’s very sweet. He’s very, very, very sweet. I just… I adore him. I’ve always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she’s happy I’m happy. So I’m very happy,” Frankie Grande added.

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Both Went Through Divorces

In 2023, both Grande and Slater went through divorces.

In July 2023, Page Six reported that Grande had separated from her then-husband, Dalton Gomez.

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them,” the source added.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in 2021.

A couple of weeks later, TMZ reported that Slater and his then-wife, Lilly Jay, decided to end their marriage. The outlet confirmed that Slater had filed divorce paperwork in New York. He and Jay have one young child together.

